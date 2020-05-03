Lea Michele Confirms She and Her Husband, Zandy Reich, Are Expecting First Child

Although it's been years since Glee ended, actress Lea Michele is still known best for her role as Rachel Berry on the Fox musical comedy. She famously dated co-star Cory Monteith during the production of the show — both IRL and as on-again-off-again with his Glee character, Finn Hudson.

These days, though, Lea is not only a married woman, but she's expecting her first child. And the question on everyone's mind is: Who is Lea's husband, Zandy Reich?