Nathan Lane Has the Most Adorable Relationship With His Husband

Actor Nathan Lane — famous for his role as Albert (starring alongside Robin Williams) in The Birdcage, voicing Timon in The Lion King, starring in Broadway musicals like The Producers and Guys and Dolls, as well as appearing in more recent endeavors such as TV series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Modern Family — lives a pretty private life with his husband, Devlin Elliott.

Though he plays larger-than-life character in movies,TV, and theater, Nathan is a pretty down-to-earth guy who values his personal relationships. Before he and Devlin tied the knot, they were together for 18 years. While you mostly likely know who Nathan is, you may not know much about his hubs.

Here's what we know about Nathan Lane's husband, Devlin Elliott.

Devlin is a theater producer and writer who got his start in Hollywood with a small role as a pizza delivery man in The X-Files in 2001. He's had roles in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Frasier. Devlin isn't very active on social media —though he has a Twitter account, he hasn't updated it since 2017.

Devlin (48) and Nathan (64) were married in 2015 at the NYC city hall and had a small, intimate ceremony. While the couple has never worked with each other on stage, they did collaborate on a children's book together. The book, titled Naughty Mabel, is inspired by their French bulldog who was 9 years old when the book came out.

Source: Getty Images

Devlin told USA Today, "She's become our version of a child ... really all she wants is for you to pick her up and hold her like a baby." Nathan added, "She's a little neurotic and needy at times. It's like living with a supermodel. And now that she's become a celebrity, you know, it's very difficult."

Nathan and Devlin reportedly have a home in East Hampton in which they seem to be self-isolating, according to this Daily Beast interview with Nathan. "We're out in the Hamptons battling the overprivileged for toilet paper — and making the best of it," Nathan said.

Although Nathan and Devlin are incredibly private about their relationship, we can assume it's still going strong (although we're not sure about the whereabouts of their Frenchie — she'd be about 14 years old by now.) In 2018, Nathan gave a heartwarming speech when he won his third Tony Award, and made sure to thank Devlin.

Source: Getty Images

Nathan told the crowd, "To my dear Devlin Elliott, the greatest blessing in my life. About eight years ago, I decided I needed to shake things up, I needed to scare myself and challenge myself more because I felt I had more to offer as an actor. This performance has been the culmination of a lot of that work and this award is a lovely vote of confidence that I've been on the right path."