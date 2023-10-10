Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Former ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Villain Leida Margaretha Could Face Serious Prison Time for Fraud Former ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Leida Margaretha allegedly committed fraud at her job. Here’s a rundown of the charges she’s facing in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Oct. 10 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Leida Margaretha starred on '90 Day Fiance' during Season 6 with her partner, Eric Rosenberg

Leida was arrested for fraud, theft, and other crimes after being dubbed the worst "villain" of '90 Day Fiance'

Leida's job and arrest began circulating in October 2023

TLC star Leida Margaretha has been dubbed one of the biggest villains in 90 Day Fiancé history. However, the label likely pales in comparison to what’s going on in her life since the cameras stopped following her and her husband Eric Rosenberg’s journey.

After five years of being off of reality TV, Leida found herself in the headlines once again for something far more personal. The mother of one was arrested and is now facing charges that could result in her doing serious jail time. So, what did Leida do? Here’s everything we know about the causes of the controversial TV personality’s arrest.

Former ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Leida Margaretha could go to prison for fraud.

Many 90 Day fans recall seeing Leida and Eric on the show in Season 6. She was best known for her extravagant stories and for kicking Eric’s daughter, Tasha, out of his home after she and her son, Alessandro, moved to the States from Indonesia. The incident occurred after Leida and Eric constantly fought over Eric’s decision to pay his daughter’s child support, money that Leida felt could’ve gone to her and her son.

Leida’s lies, paired with her feelings about Eric’s daughter, instantly made her one of the most hated 90 Day stars, which is certainly no small feat. According to People, the backlash became so severe that Leida and Eric, who married after the show, took down their social media accounts after stating on Instagram Live that they received death threats and that the experience wasn’t “worth it at all.”

Since they left 90 Day Fiancé in 2018, Eric and Leida have remained off of social media, causing their fans to wonder what happened to them. On Oct. 9, 2023, TMZ confirmed that the couple’s lives are just as interesting now after Leida was arrested for fraud, forgery, and theft. The outlet shared that the arrest took place in Portage, Wis., where she and Eric currently reside.

What did Leida Margaretha do?

According to TMZ, Leida allegedly stole money from the place she worked while living in Wisconson. Per Portage police, the 34-year-old former TLC star made "fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers" while using her employer’s bank account information.

Throughout her time with the company, Leida allegedly stole “several thousands of dollars” from unsuspecting clients. While Leida may face several more charges down the line, the current charges she’s up against are “Theft from a Business Setting, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution.”

Oh the Karma Bus never misses a stop.#90dayfiance



Leida Margaretha is facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Fraudulent Data Alteration, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution pic.twitter.com/K0MNzKffMA — ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) October 9, 2023

What is Leida Margaretha’s job?

TMZ stated in its report that Leida previously worked for Loggerhead Deco, a glass bottle decorating company located in Portage. The company’s owners, which includes CEO Steve Gilbertson, were reportedly the ones who called police officials to report the crime.

It’s unclear how long Leida was working at Loggerhead Deco before her alleged fraudulent activity was discovered by her bosses. However, the company is far different than the larger-than-life lifestyle Leida showed on 90 Day Fiancé.