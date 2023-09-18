Things Took a Turn on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' When Violet Told Riley She's Pregnant

The Gist: Violet and Riley had a rocky time while he was in Vietnam.

She broke up with him, then apologized and told him she's pregnant.

Riley isn't entirely sure the baby is his because Violet is being cagey.

Article continues below advertisement

Have you ever taken a trip with someone and immediately regretted it? Before you were even on the plane, you realized this person wasn't a good travel companion. That's pretty bad and can absolutely ruin an entire excursion. However, there's a scenario that's almost just as tragic, if not worse, and it all hinges on expectations.

Meeting someone online and traveling to hang out with them for the first time is a very stressful situation. On the one hand, you know this person. Perhaps you've been speaking online, via text, or on the phone for a significant amount of time. On the other hand, a physical face-to-face can do real damage to an emotional connection. That's what happened between Riley and Violet on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They started strong but fizzled out, yet somehow Violet might be pregnant? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Before we get into Violet's possible pregnancy, let's dig into the Vietnam trip.

You can't help but feel bad for Riley after watching his deeply painful trip to Vietnam. It was the first time he and Violet would meet face-to-face and it was as awkward as a middle school dance. And while everyone has a right to change their mind when it comes to love, there's certainly a more gentle way of doing it. Violet was colder than that one weird frozen box of peas you keep telling yourself you might eat one day. You're never going to eat it!

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of things that will never happen, perhaps things were already tainted by the fact that Riley hired a private investigator to check out Violet. Honestly, the internet is a scary place and making sure someone is who they say they are is just protecting yourself. However, that wasn't the reason for the uncomfortable season. Violet was very standoffish and even stopped Riley from dropping the "L" word.

After a cringeworthy goodbye, Riley headed back to America. This was when things got weird. Violet texted him to say she wanted nothing to do with him and things were done. She then changed her mind and wrote, "I'm sorry I hurt you. We could be together. I really want a husband and the family." Was Riley ready to take her back? "At this time, I really don't know if this relationship with Violet is fixable," he shared. Will her news change his mind?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Violet pregnant? According to her, yes.

A few weeks after Violet's bizarre texts, which would give anyone whiplash, Riley shared some life-changing news with producers of the show. Evidently Violet texted him to say she was pregnant. Viewers were shocked because while in Vietnam, Riley and Violet barely touched. Sadly, she gave fans the impression that Riley was the last person she would want to date much less do anything physical.

Article continues below advertisement

The whole story came out when Riley explained to his friend Tiffanie that Violet showed up at the hotel his last night in Vietnam. They ended up sleeping together sans protection because Riley is on medication that significantly reduces his chance of getting someone pregnant. To quote Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber, "So you're telling me there's a chance?" Apparently there's more than a chance here.

There's a better chance Riley got his tour guide Tommy pregnant than Violet 😂 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/NB3QMG1hus — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 18, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly Riley is suspicious of this whole thing. "The reason why I have doubts right now is because Violet has lied to me in the past," he told producers. "And also, from what my doctors have told me, I cannot get a woman pregnant because of the medication that I'm on. It's not that it can never happen. I would have to be off the medication for a certain period of time to bring up my sperm count." He's willing to accept the idea that miracles can happen while also entertaining the idea that the baby isn't his.