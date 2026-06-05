Lena the Plug Is Not Divorcing Adam22, Blames “Stalker Fan” for Identity Theft "I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced." By Alisan Duran Published June 5 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lena.the.mom

Influencer Lena the Plug is addressing new questions about her marriage after reports surfaced claiming she had filed for divorce from Adam22. The surprising development quickly spread online, leading many fans to believe the longtime couple's relationship had come to an end.

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However, Lena is now pushing back against those reports and says the situation is far more complicated than it appears. According to the content creator, the divorce filing that made headlines was not submitted by her at all.

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Lena the Plug says someone filed for divorce using her identity

Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, claims someone has been attempting to file for divorce on her behalf for months. In a video shared on Instagram, she alleged that an unknown person repeatedly submitted paperwork containing her personal information and a forged signature.

According to Lena, the documents were initially rejected and mailed back to her home because they had been filled out incorrectly. She said she became alarmed after noticing that the name on the filing matched the same person she believes previously requested multiple wellness checks at her home.

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Lena explained that she filed a police report for identity theft on May 6 after speaking with law enforcement. She believed the issue had been resolved until reports surfaced claiming she had officially filed for divorce. “I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced,” she said in her video.

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Is Lena the Plug divorcing Adam22?

According to Lena, the answer is no. The OnlyFans creator repeatedly denied that she has any plans to end her marriage and disputed several claims included in the divorce filing that was reported by media outlets. In her video, Lena specifically pushed back against allegations that she lacks access to family finances or receives only limited financial support. She stated that both she and Adam22 contribute financially to their household and claimed that she often earns more than her husband.

“I am not getting divorced. I love my husband, and I love our life together,” Lena wrote in the caption accompanying her video. She also told followers that she and Adam22 have been together for 10 years and insisted that reports about their marriage ending are inaccurate.

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Lena the Plug believes a “crazy psycho stalker fan” is involved

While discussing the situation, Lena shared her theory about how the alleged identity theft may have happened. She suggested that someone could be communicating with a person pretending to be her online and convincing them that she needs help leaving her marriage.

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Lena described the situation as “ridiculous” and admitted that she would struggle to believe the story herself if it were happening to someone else. She also claimed courthouse employees were unsure how to address the issue because a divorce case number now exists under her name despite her insistence that she never filed the paperwork.