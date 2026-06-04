Divorce Rumors Continue to Follow Pink and Carey Hart — Are They Still Together? "So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband." By Alisan Duran Published June 4 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Pink and Carey Hart have spent more than two decades navigating life together, becoming one of entertainment's most enduring couples along the way. However, reports that surfaced earlier this year left some fans wondering whether the longtime pair had quietly gone their separate ways.

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The speculation quickly gained traction online, especially because Pink and Hart have previously weathered relationship challenges during their marriage. While rumors have continued circulating for months, both have remained focused on family life and raising their two children.

Source: MEGA

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Are Pink and Carey Hart still together?

Based on Pink's most recent public comments, she and Carey are still together. Questions about the couple's relationship emerged in February 2026 when PEOPLE reported that the pair had separated after 20 years of marriage, citing a source familiar with the situation. However, Pink quickly pushed back against the report in a video shared on Instagram.

"So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband," she joked. "I didn't know." The singer went on to call the claims "fake news" and stated that the reports were "not true." Since then, neither Pink nor Hart has publicly announced a breakup, divorce, or legal separation.

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More recently, Carey appeared to offer another glimpse into the family's current dynamic when he shared a Mother's Day tribute to Pink in May. Posting a photo of Pink with their children, Willow and Jameson, he wrote that the kids were "so lucky" to have her as a mother and praised her for raising "amazing humans who will change the world." The post came months after the separation rumors first surfaced and drew attention from fans who continue to follow the couple's relationship.

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Pink and Carey Hart remain focused on family

Regardless of the rumors, both Pink and Carey have continued sharing updates involving their children. The family recently relocated to New York City so daughter Willow could pursue theater opportunities and experience more of the Broadway world. Pink discussed the move while guest-hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, explaining that the decision was made largely to support her daughter's goals.

Source: Instagram

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“We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom and also so Willow could study theatre and experience more Broadway," she said.

Carey has also shared several family-focused posts in recent months, including a heartfelt tribute for Willow's 15th birthday. In the post, he told his daughter that he was proud of the young woman she was becoming and predicted that she would "change the world one day."