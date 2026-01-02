Pink Rang in 2026 With Neck Surgery — Here’s What's Going On "I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@pink

On the first day of the new year (Jan. 1, 2026), many people took to social media to recap their highs and lows from 2025 and share the resolutions and goals they’ve set for the year ahead. But singer Pink’s first Instagram post of 2026 looked a little different than most.

While she acknowledged that 2025 “was a doozy for all of us,” she also recognized the start of a new year as a time to move forward, grow, and do better for herself. But her lengthy post also came with a photo of her in a hospital bed, with a covering on her neck, suggesting she was preparing to undergo neck surgery. Naturally, this led to fans growing concerned about Pink's health and asking what happened to her neck. Here’s what we know.

What happened to Pink's neck?

Source: Mega

Pink announced on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2026, that she was getting “two new shiny discs in my neck.” She also acknowledged that this would come with “a new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth.”

While Pink didn’t go into detail about the type of injury she sustained or the condition of her neck that led to the surgery, she did mention that “Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” suggesting her neck issues might be related to her long career in the music industry and the toll it takes on the body.

She assured fans that even though she was in a hospital room alone on New Year’s Eve, while her family was “happily snowboarding,” she kept her head high. “I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made,” she wrote.

Pink also used the post not only to update fans on her health and let them know she’d be ringing in the new year from a hospital bed, but also to remind people that it’s OK to take care of themselves. “Let’s do better for ourselves and for others. Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others,” she wrote.

She added, “I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones. And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness.”

Her post garnered significant attention from big names, including Sheryl Crow, Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell. It also ignited conversation about the type of surgery Pink might have underwent. While some suggested she had a fusion, one person speculated it could be a cervical disc replacement, which is actually something Pink has undergone before.

Pink underwent a double disc replacement in her neck during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic was especially challenging for many people, both physically and mentally, and Pink wasn’t excluded from the “fun.” During a 2023 Variety interview, she revealed that she had undergone not just hip surgery, but also a double disc replacement in her neck. “I had not just the hip surgery, but double disc replacement in my neck. So now I’m the bionic woman,” Pink told Variety.

