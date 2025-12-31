Superstition Says You Shouldn't Do Laundry on New Year's Eve The world is getting ready to welcome 2026 with open arms. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 31 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some people look forward to New Year's Eve while contemplating their hopes and dreams. The celebration brings plenty of possibilities for everyone's lives because it gives a sense of a clean slate, making its way to those who need it most.

Why shouldn't anyone do their laundry on New Year's Eve? Here's what we know about the curious superstition that forces people to hold on to their dirty socks just a little bit longer. Better play it safe than sorry when it comes to starting a new year.

Why shouldn't people do their laundry on New Year's Eve?

According to a report by Women's Weekly, the superstition establishes that doing the laundry on New Year's Eve washes away any good luck the new year might bring. Since this is a belief that comes from superstition, there is no scientific foundation behind it. New Year's Eve is a time for belief. People are filled with hope because the new year gives them an incentive to turn their lives around.

Anyone needs a boost from time to time. If people want to believe that keeping their clothes dirty for just another day will make the next few months flow with abundance, then perhaps everyone should give it a shot. The world needs a bit of hope. After recent developments such as the massive weight of inflation, the conflict in Palestine, and the unforgiving aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, shared traditions are more valuable than ever.

It is recommended for people to have some clean clothes ready for New Year's Eve if they won't be doing any laundry. The window between Christmas Day and New Year's Day provides plenty of opportunity to sort the wardrobe with clean outfits. In those cases, the only thing left to do is to have fun during the holidays.

New Year's Eve is filled with unpredictable traditions.

The future is rarely defined over the course of a single night. Nevertheless, it is fun to think about the infinite variety of possibilities New Year's Eve offers. Not doing laundry is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to superstitions connected to this date. According to a report by Time, some people believe that the color of someone's underwear can determine what is going to happen during the upcoming year.

Red attracts love, green is used for getting money, and blue can be used if someone is looking for stability. Europe and Latin America are the regions that believe in this superstition the most. These parts of the world are culturally connected because of how Europe colonized them centuries ago. Another New Year's Eve tradition sees masses being celebrated in cemeteries around the globe, allowing both living and deceased relatives to enter the new year together.