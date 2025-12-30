Everything You Need To Know About the Pink Font Theory Is on TikTok "First yellow, now pink. I can't keep up." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 30 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@terrell_farrell; @anime.uwu.rawr; @pinkfonthalfspeed

Unless you are chronically online, or chronically on TikTok for that matter, there is almost no way to keep up with the trends, phrases, and filters that make the app what it is. Almost daily, there is something new to learn and cling to and make content about yourself, before users are on to the next trend or phrase. In this case, it's the pink font theory, and some TikTok users know what it means, while others are a bit confused.

Article continues below advertisement

If you are in the camp of not understanding what the pink font theory is, you aren't alone. You might have heard of the yellow font theory and are just starting to kind of, sort of, understand that. Now, there's a whole other phrase to learn and understand on TikTok thanks to tons of other users and their own videos. It's like an exhausting, never-ending cycle that no one really wants to stop at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

What does the pink font theory mean on TikTok?

One user on TikTok explains in her video that the pink font theory is actually "yellow font theory's romantic sister." She says that the theory behind using pink text on the screen is all about sharing romantic thoughts and feelings. But, to take it a step even further than that, pink font theory is reserved for especially romantic people and not just emotionally in love or heartbroken.

"If pink font was a person doing something, it would be someone with their headphones in, romanticizing life, looking out the window on a bus," she says. In the comments under another video, however, where a man wrote in the caption that he just "can't keep up" with these color font theories, someone commented to share their own definition of the pink font theory.

Article continues below advertisement

They wrote that the pink font theory is "about girls and women healing and loving themselves again and putting themselves first." They added that women and girls who use pink font to write on TikTok about finding love, or finding pink, again, in loving themselves. Both theories do involve love, and both could technically be used by different people on TikTok, depending on their message.

Article continues below advertisement

The yellow font theory is another one TikTok users have explained.

Before pink font theory was a thing (or maybe yellow came first, though who can tell?), there was the yellow font theory on TikTok. The theory for this one is that people use yellow font to write something vulnerable on the screen of their TikTok video and share that information with other users. The idea is that yellow symbolizes, for this trend at least, emotion, and the yellow font theory says that people who use a yellow-colored font are sharing something important on TikTok.