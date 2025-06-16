What Does GNG Mean on TikTok? Learn What the Internet Term Means The slang is all over social media. By Niko Mann Published June 16 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Everyday-Networking / YouTube

Internet slang is running wild online, and the latest term people are curious about is GNG. People want to know: What does GNG mean on TikTok? The internet slang has various meanings on the platform.

Some people think GNG may be short for the Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia, but does it? We've got the tea on GNG, and its meaning may surprise you.

What does GNG mean on TikTok?

GNG on TikTok means gang. According to a video made by Everyday-Networking on YouTube, the term is short for the word "gang" and refers to a group of people or friends, but not as in street gangs. It's commonly used to address a community, such as followers or friends on the platform.

While the term has several uses on TikTok, most people use the term as a way to refer to their audience. For instance, TikTok user @stbrycebih thanked his followers using the term in one of his videos. In text displayed over a video where he dances along to some music, @stbrycebih wrote, "Thanks, gng. Means a lot."

The term is often used in a funny context, such as one user who shared a video of a collapsed park bench with the text, "huge" and "I know you sat here, gng," indicating that someone heavy broke the bench. Another TikToker used the term in a video with a broken seat in an auditorium. They wrote the text, "Ik you sat here GNG," over the TikTok video.

According to Everyday-Networking, GNG is also a way of saying goodnight. "GNG can be a casual way to say goodnight to friends and followers, adding a personal touch to interactions on the platform. You’ll also discover a humorous take on the term, which reflects a laid-back lifestyle among users who enjoy the moment without any specific plans." GNG can also mean, "Going nowhere, gang" or "Goodnight, gang."

Another TikTok user shared a video from an airplane that showed a large creator in the desert, and the text over the video read, "I know you fell here GNG." Other TikTokers used the term to motivate followers with videos displaying the text, "I believe in you, GNG." One TikTok user shared a video of some questionable-looking food in a cafeteria with the text, "What even is that, GNG?"

Other TikTok users used the term to refer to their family. User @thisainteden shared a video that had the text, "When the gang links up," and "Gang meaning my family." While GNG means gang for most of the folks on TikTok, some people on the platform mistakenly thought GNG was short for Ginny & Georgia, and they often use the GNG hashtag to refer to the show on the platform.