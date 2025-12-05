The Yellow Font Trend on TikTok Is About More Than Switching up the Color of Text on the Screen "Honestly, I've never been so confused." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 5 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@charlie.kezia16; @ericcromartie; @user467492725

If you are too "unc" to understand what certain TikTok trends are, or even too unc to know what unc means, then you are probably wondering what yellow font means on the short-form video app. For the record, unc refers to older people, or really anyone older than Gen Alpha, who is a little out of touch with trends because of their age. Feel old yet?

You might have seen some TikTok users share a quick video with text on the screen, followed by a line that says "yellow font" or "yellow font btw." Judging by the number of other TikToks that ask what yellow font means, there is clearly a question of how to use the phrase and in what instances it is appropriate.

What does yellow font mean on TikTok?

Yellow font, also referred to as "yellow font theory," might refer to someone being vulnerable in sharing something about themselves or about their life on TikTok. In the comments under one TikTok video where a user asks what yellow font theory means, someone commented just that. However, they added, "it's hard to keep up" with what certain things mean on TikTok.

There might be something to that explanation, though. In another video on TikTok, a user wrote on the screen, "I hate feeling things so deeply to the point where it makes me feel sick to think of you with somebody else." They added "yellow font" at the end. Going by the explanation about yellow font referring to vulnerability, you can't get much more vulnerable than that.

Another video, posted by someone whose name is actually yellowfont.halfspeed, has a ton of videos with yellow text on the screen of each one. Most are also pretty emotional in content, which adds to the theory that yellow font is used on TikTok to share something vulnerable that a user might not have shared otherwise.

Other TikTok users are adding "pink font" to some of their posts.

Not to be outdone by yellow font, there is also a "pink font" trend on TikTok. One user wrote on a video that she uses when she wants to show how something is relatable. In the comments of another video about pink font on TikTok, someone wrote that they like it when a text color goes along with the "vibe" of a video.

Pink typically symbolizes love, peace, and femininity, among other things. Some TikTok users could be drawn to pink text when they want to share something about love. To the same tune, Verywell Mind reported that yellow can refer to joy, but also aggression at times. It can also symbolize hope and confidence. Judging by the way the yellow font phrase is used on TikTok, some of that checks out.