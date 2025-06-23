Are You Wondering What "iwl" Means on TikTok? Here's What We Found Out Exactly what in the world does the internet slang mean? By Niko Mann Published June 23 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @jessetmclive

People are wondering what the internet term "iwl" means after it began popping up on TikTok. The slang is being used on the social media platform, but several folks are confused about the actual meaning.

Several people on TikTok tried to figure it out but came up with incorrect meanings, and a Google search may give you a definition from AI claiming that the term means "I will leave," "I won't listen," or "involuntary weight loss." However, on TikTok, "iwl" generally means something else entirely.

Source: TikTok / @cardoafrika

What does "iwl" mean on TikTok?

According to TikTok user @jessetmclive, "iwl" simply means "I won't lie." People usually use the term when they are going to say something to express themselves. Basically, the term is used either before or after a person makes a statement, and it could be anything. For example, a person might want to say that they are serious about a song they like and then say, "iwl." Or they could say "iwl," and then comment that something was great or stupid, such as a movie, event, or another random thing.

A person might say, "iwl, that movie was fabulous," or "That song is so good, iwl." TikToker @jessetmclive says that "iwl" is one of the best phrases on the internet, and he said it with the most fabulous accent, iwl.

"'I won't lie' has to be the top three best lines that Ireland has ever come up with," he said. "Like, I have to give it to Ireland, Bro. Because 'iwl' is the most handy thing to use, and it's gotten to the point that I'm even addicted to using it." "Like, 'iwl,' it just, it just flows with the sentence ... it's just so perfect. Like, 'iwl,' it's too good, like ... It's the top three slang."

Several TikTok users commented that the term came for the UK in the comment section. "I thought this came from the uk," said one user, prompting another to note, "It did." Another TikTok user, @cardoafrika, tried to work out the term as well after one of his followers wrote, "I was confused with 'iwl'." As he pondered what the term meant, he tried to work it out by sounding it out old school. "I will ... I will," he said before laughing and giving up.

Another TikToker, user @xiaolee.22, used "iwl" to say he loved a song by singer Nyasha David. He sang along to the song in the video and captioned the post, "Iwl, I'm obsessed with this one @Nyasha David, u did ur thing again! #zimukta@ #southafrica #zim #shona #zimtiktok."

Another user on TikTok shared a video using "iwl" to say they loved a message trending on social media. The video was captioned, "I love this trend iwl #fyp #foryou #propaganda #foryoupage #trending."