TikTok Creator Alex Madison Shared the News of Her Miscarriage With Followers in 2024 Alex and Jon announced their first pregnancy in 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 23 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET

When TikTok creators Alex Madison and her husband Jon Bouffard announced in early 2024 that they were expecting their first child, their content reflected that. They had already had videos centered around humor about real-life situations, but they began also adding pregnancy humor into that. Then, Alex suffered a miscarriage, and the TikTok couple shared that with their fans and followers.

In June 2025, a year later, they announced a second pregnancy, commonly referred to as a "rainbow baby," on social media. But some of their fans wondered what happened to Alex and Jon's baby and what the couple had said regarding the loss. They have been candid about what they went through as they mourned the loss of their son, and later, they were open with fans about newfound excitement with their second pregnancy.

What happened to Alex and Jon's baby?

In June 2024, Alex shared on social media that she experienced a miscarriage at 26 weeks with her and Jon's son, Leo Grey. At the time, she didn't share details about what led to the miscarriage or what happened. But, in her post about the loss, she announced the baby's name and added that she and Jon would carry their son in their hearts.

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week," Alex wrote on Instagram at the time. "There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same." She added a collection of photos from throughout the 26 weeks of her pregnancy.

In August 2024, Alex and Jon spoke with Today about the loss. Alex shared that a scan she had during her first trimester showed placenta and umbilical cord problems. According to the National Institute of Health, umbilical cord abnormalities could result in stillbirth. However, Alex has not shared what specific abnormalities were found during her scan.

Later, Alex shared another longer post where she opened more about the loss and shared her love for other parents who experienced the same thing. Alex wrote that she felt she and Jon were "robbed of a journey that was supposed to end differently." But, she added, she was beginning to be able to "breathe again" in her grief.

Other TikTok creators congratulated Alex and Jon on their second pregnancy.

Alex announced her second pregnancy a year after she shared the news of hers and Jon's loss. In the comments on Instagram, support poured in from hers and Jon's fans and followers, but also fellow content creators who understand that Alex and Jon went through with the loss of their first baby.