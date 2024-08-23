Home > Viral News > Influencers Social Media Star Samantha Jo and Her Longtime Boyfriend Are Going to Be Parents! Samantha Jo and her boyfriend, Jerryl, are expecting their first child together. By Allison DeGrushe Updated Aug. 23 2024, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @the_samanthajo

Congratulations are in order because social media star Samantha Jo is pregnant! The popular influencer announced her pregnancy in August 2024, and her fans have been showering her with plenty of celebratory messages.

As the Midwestern content creator gears up to welcome her first child, many are eager to learn more about Samantha's love life. Read on to learn about her boyfriend, Jerryl!

Who is Samantha Jo dating?

Since 2020, Samantha Jo has been dating a man named Jerryl. Although she frequently features him on her Instagram, she keeps their relationship relatively private.

The first photo of Jerryl appeared on Samantha's Instagram on Nov. 26, 2020, as part of a Thanksgiving post celebrating the people she was grateful for. It wasn't until Aug. 8, 2021, that she mentioned his name in an Instagram caption. As of now, Samantha has not disclosed Jerryl's full name or tagged him in her posts.

In 2022, the couple decided to break up for reasons they chose not to disclose. Samantha addressed their split in a YouTube video posted on Sept. 30, 2022. However, after a year apart, Samantha and Jerryl reconciled — and now they're about to become parents!

Samantha Jo announced her pregnancy in August 2024.

On Aug. 22, 2024, Samantha revealed that she and Jerryl are expecting their first child together! She shared the exciting news on Instagram and YouTube, playfully referring to the baby as an "oopsy baby."

