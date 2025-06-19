“How Many Times Do You Have to Say No to a Man?” — Dudes Refuse to Leave Girls at Bar Alone "They asked them to leave 30 times in 1minute and 7 seconds." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 19 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hotweirdgirl69

A woman recorded how two men wouldn't leave her and her friend alone, despite telling them several times that they didn't want them sitting at their table at a bar. Jam (@hotweirdgirl69) posted a viral TikTok where she recorded her interactions with the two men, who don't appear to understand and speak English fully.

Jam's video begins with her recording her and her friend's faces as they speak to the men off-camera. In the social media post, they tell him several times that they don't want him at their table. "How many times do you have to say no to a man?" the TikToker penned in a text overlay of her clip.

"Girls only table," she tells him. Next, one of the men can be heard saying, "Oh, it's only girls here?" "Yeah, I'm asking you to leave. I'm respectfully asking you to go to another table," she says to him as her friend, sitting beside her, grins.

Following her exhortation asking them to leave, Jam switches the orientation of the camera over to the men seated across from them. In the background of the video, several other empty tabletops are visible, which Jam points out to the two men.

"There are plenty of tables, there's that one over there that you guys could go to," she tells them. Following this, one of the men asks, "Why is she so rude?" Jam replies, "Because I'm not ... go ... on my knees ... go," she tells the men.

One of the guys seated in front of her starts laughing directly into the lens. "Our table," she says definitively. As one of the men tries to speak to her they keep telling them to leave and go sit somewhere else. As she raises her voice, one of the men appears to wince.

"You see that? There's no one over there you should go sit there." As she points out the table again, the man in the white sweater, who is also smiling begins speaking in what appears to be another language in a hushed voice.

"I think you should go sit there," she says, still yelling at the men. Jam continues, "Look, it's crying, it has no people on its table, you guys need to go over there." The man in the sweater then tells Jam, "My brother likes your friend," not taking the hint that they don't want to speak to them.

"That's good. We are both in relationships, and I'd love if you'd leave." This doesn't seem to deter the man in the gray sweater who says, "Why so crazy?" Jam repeatedly tells him to go before warning that she's going to spill his glass of Guinness on him.

Jam inches the napkin holder closer to the man's beer, who seems to respond to that, telling her that she doesn't want his beer spilled. But the two just sit there, staring vacantly at Jam and her friend. "Go! Go away! I'm asking you to f--king leave, go!" she tells the men again.

As she speaks, the man in the Picasso shirt speaks again to his brother in a hushed tone. Jam and her friend then say that they're going to leave, to which one of the men says, "hey, hey" repeatedly as they follow the women. Jam screams, "Witch! Witch!" over and over again, but the two men remain seated.

The TikToker summed up her thoughts about the interaction in a caption for the post with just a single word: "disgusting." And there were throngs of other people in the comments section of the post who seemed to feel the exact same way.

One person replied: "These dudes look like they roam the Appalachian mountains on all fours." Someone else highlighted how Jam attempted several different ways to let the men know she wasn't interested. "Girl tried kind approach, funny approach, blunt approach, clear approach, leaving themselves approach. We aren't the issue."

Another individual on the application remarked that they were perturbed by how the men completely ignored Jam's exhortations for them to leave their table. "Their dead-eyed stare is so scary. like they really don’t register us as people."

Someone else pointed out that this video is a clear demonstration of men refusing to take "no" for an answer, no matter how many different ways a woman tells them that they aren't interested. "They say don’t be so polite, be assertive. And yet still … we’re not safe either way, but WE are the problem?"

