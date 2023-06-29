Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Records Herself Getting Laid Off, Shares Words of Wisdom for Others One woman opened up about her lay-off experience after going above and beyond on more than one occasion. She filmed herself getting laid off. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 29 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@anniesanalytics

Getting laid off is the last thing most people would like to experience in the workplace. After dedicating endless time and energy to one’s role, being fired often feels like a slap in the face … especially when it’s impersonal.

Article continues below advertisement

On TikTok, creator @anniesanalytics (Annie) opened up about her lay-off experience after going above and beyond on more than one occasion. Did we mention she filmed herself getting laid off? Let’s get into it.

Source: TikTok/@anniesanalytics

Article continues below advertisement

A woman recorded herself getting laid off and shared her experience.

In the viral video, Annie candidly discussed what it was like when her company fired her. She prefaced that her boss’s supervisor randomly scheduled a one-on-one meeting with her. When the creator asked her co-workers if they had also received meeting invites and they said no, she had a hunch about where the call would lead.

However, when Annie texted her boss and shared her concern that she would be laid off, he told her not to worry because she had just begun working with a new customer.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case when the creator arrived at her one-on-one meeting the next morning and came face to face with the company’s CEO. “I just sat back, disassociated, and let them lay me off,” Annie recalled in her video.

@anniesanalytics Storytime of what it was like for me to get laid off! 😬 I had an interview lined up later that day so I wasn't heartbroken. It was just strange to experience a layoff like that. Reminds me as I job search that employment is a business decision ✨ #storytime #layoff #techtok #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - Annie

Article continues below advertisement

The creator explained that her job fired her because it was a “business decision” and they had “a lack of pipeline” to support her role. Annie admitted that she understood the reasoning and had recently grown suspicious about her future with the company.

As if being laid off wasn’t bad enough, Annie suffered the demoralizing experience of watching her Slack channels, Microsoft Outlook, and Dropbox cut off while attending her firing via video call.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was very depersonalizing to realize that, in an instant, the customer relationships that I had built [and] other coworkers relationships that I had built, were just gone,” the creator shared. “And all of these projects I was working on and was right in the middle of … just poof, see ya!”

The woman urged others to take employment with a grain of salt.

Source: TikTok/@anniesanalytics

After the incredibly impersonal experience that was Annie’s firing, she vowed to no longer go above and beyond for anyone other than herself in the corporate world. “At the end of the day, my employment was no more than a business decision,” the creator argued.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie noted that her former company would constantly boast about caring deeply for its employees and won one of the “Best Places to Work” in 2022; however, corporate loyalty to employees only goes so far.

@anniesanalytics Here's how I'm doing post-layoff as I launch into my second job search in data. So many people wished me well upon hearing the news ❤️ I'm doing well! Networking has been the key to success this time #layoff #dataanalytics #jobsearch ♬ original sound - Annie

Article continues below advertisement

The creator revealed that she and her co-workers had done more than they needed to whenever the company struggled. They did free labor in their spare time to improve their respective skill sets.