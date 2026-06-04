Lena the Plug and Adam22 Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage "A few years ago, I was terrified of turning 30. I thought getting older meant something was ending. Instead, it’s been the opposite." By Alisan Duran Published June 4 2026, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lena.the.mom

Lena the Plug and Adam22 have spent years sharing their relationship with fans through podcasts, social media content, and various business ventures. Their openness about both their personal lives and careers helped them build a sizable online audience over the years.

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Now, the longtime content creators are making headlines for a different reason. Recent reports suggest major changes in their relationship, leaving fans eager to learn what happened between the couple and what the future may hold for their family.

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Lena the Plug and Adam22 divorce filings reveal details about their split

According to reporting from Hollywood Life, Lena the Plug, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce from Adam22, born Adam Grandmaison, on June 1, 2026. The filing reportedly came after three years of marriage and listed April 15, 2026, as the couple's date of separation.

The outlet reported that Lena is seeking legal and physical custody of the pair's daughter, Parker. Court documents also allegedly state that she currently relies on $3,000 per month in spousal support. Lena further claimed that she does not have access to the marriage's financial records and that some of the figures included in the filing were estimates.

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The filing became public shortly after Lena celebrated her 35th birthday. "A few years ago, I was terrified of turning 30. I thought getting older meant something was ending. Instead, it’s been the opposite," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve learned more about myself, built a life I’m proud of, and found a level of contentment I didn’t know was possible.If my 30s have taught me anything, it’s that life keeps getting better.Here’s to the next five years. And thank you for being part of the journey."

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What is Adam22's net worth?

Adam22's estimated net worth is approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to prominence as the founder and host of No Jumper, a podcast and media platform known for interviews with figures from hip-hop, entertainment, and internet culture.

In addition to podcasting, Adam earns revenue through YouTube content, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and subscription-based ventures. His growing media business helped transform No Jumper from a niche platform into one of the most recognizable brands in online hip-hop media.

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Lena the Plug and Adam22 share one child together

Lena and Adam welcomed their daughter, Parker, in 2020. The couple later married in Tuscany, Italy, in May 2023 and frequently shared updates about their family life with followers through social media posts and podcast appearances.

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Following news of the divorce filing, Adam appeared to address the situation on Instagram Stories. According to Us Weekly, he shared a post that read "Freedom" and later reposted coverage of the divorce. Neither Adam nor Lena has publicly provided extensive comments about the reported split beyond court filings and social media activity.