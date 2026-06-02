Mika Abdalla and Jake Short End Their Engagement After 4 Years Together "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms." By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jakeshort

Fans of Off Campus recently noticed growing interest in Mika Abdalla's personal life as the actress continues to gain attention for her role as Allie Hayes in the hit Prime Video adaptation.

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While Mika has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight, new reports have revealed a significant update regarding her longtime romance with fellow actor Jake Short. The pair had been together for several years and were planning a future together. Now, representatives for the former couple have addressed their relationship status publicly for the first time.

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Mika Abdalla and Jake Short break up after ending their engagement.

According to a statement provided to Us Weekly by Mika's representative, Mika and Jake Short have officially ended their engagement. "Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," the statement read. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

Neither Mika nor Jake has publicly commented further on the breakup. The statement also did not reveal when the relationship ended. The pair first met while working on the 2021 romantic comedy Sex Appeal. Over the following years, they largely kept their relationship private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their romance through interviews and social media appearances.

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Their split comes as Mika's profile continues to rise thanks to her role in Off Campus, the television adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling hockey romance series.

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When did Mika Abdalla and Jake Short get engaged?

News of Mika and Jake's engagement became public in May 2025. At the time, Jake's manager, Brian Medavoy, celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing that it was an "awesome day" while congratulating the couple on their next chapter together. "From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy," he wrote. "Here’s to forever."

The engagement came roughly four years after the actors first connected while making Sex Appeal. Before officially getting engaged, the couple even joked about marriage during a 2024 appearance on the American High podcast. During the interview, Jake playfully asked Mika, "Will you marry me?" She responded affirmatively, prompting host Jeremy Garelick to joke that listeners had just witnessed "the most romantic proposal ever."