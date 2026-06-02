Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short End Their Engagement After 4 Years Together

"They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms."

By

Published June 2 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short
Source: Instagram/@jakeshort

Fans of Off Campus recently noticed growing interest in Mika Abdalla's personal life as the actress continues to gain attention for her role as Allie Hayes in the hit Prime Video adaptation.

Article continues below advertisement

While Mika has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight, new reports have revealed a significant update regarding her longtime romance with fellow actor Jake Short.

The pair had been together for several years and were planning a future together. Now, representatives for the former couple have addressed their relationship status publicly for the first time.

Jake Short, Mika Abdalla
Source: Instagram/@mika.abdalla
Article continues below advertisement

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short break up after ending their engagement.

According to a statement provided to Us Weekly by Mika's representative, Mika and Jake Short have officially ended their engagement.

"Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," the statement read. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

Neither Mika nor Jake has publicly commented further on the breakup. The statement also did not reveal when the relationship ended.

The pair first met while working on the 2021 romantic comedy Sex Appeal. Over the following years, they largely kept their relationship private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their romance through interviews and social media appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

Their split comes as Mika's profile continues to rise thanks to her role in Off Campus, the television adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling hockey romance series.

Article continues below advertisement

When did Mika Abdalla and Jake Short get engaged?

News of Mika and Jake's engagement became public in May 2025. At the time, Jake's manager, Brian Medavoy, celebrated the milestone on Instagram, writing that it was an "awesome day" while congratulating the couple on their next chapter together.

"From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy," he wrote. "Here’s to forever."

The engagement came roughly four years after the actors first connected while making Sex Appeal. Before officially getting engaged, the couple even joked about marriage during a 2024 appearance on the American High podcast.

During the interview, Jake playfully asked Mika, "Will you marry me?" She responded affirmatively, prompting host Jeremy Garelick to joke that listeners had just witnessed "the most romantic proposal ever."

Although their engagement has now ended, the statement from Mika's representative suggests there is no public animosity between the two.

Both actors are continuing to focus on their careers, with Mika currently filming Season 2 of Off Campus, which is expected to place a greater focus on Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis' relationship.

For now, fans will have to wait for any additional comments from either Mika or Jake regarding the end of their engagement.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Ned Fulmer and His Wife Ariel Fulmer Split up Following 'The Try Guys' Cheating Scandal

Why Did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Divorce? Inside the Details of Their Split

Abbey and David’s Reported Split Has Fans Asking One Big Question

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.