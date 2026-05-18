Here’s the Correct Order to Read Elle Kennedy’s ‘Off Campus’ Books The world of Elle Kennedy’s Briar U hockey romances now includes multiple spin-off series and standalone books. By Alisan Duran Published May 18 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ellekennedyauthor

Fans of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus universe have a lot more to explore beyond the original hockey romance series. After Prime Video’s adaptation introduced viewers to Briar University and its hockey players, many readers started looking for the correct order to tackle the books, including the growing list of spin-offs.

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The franchise now stretches across several interconnected series, and while some characters overlap, there’s still a recommended reading order that makes the evolving relationships and callbacks easier to follow.

Source: Liane Hentscher/Prime

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Elle Kennedy’s ‘Off Campus’ series order starts with ‘The Deal.’

The original Off Campus series contains five books centered around Briar University students and hockey players. The books are best read in publication order because later stories continue developing friendships and relationships introduced earlier in the series.

The reading order for the original Off Campus books is The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. The first novel, The Deal, follows Hannah Wells and hockey captain Garrett Graham in a fake-dating romance storyline that later inspired Season 1 of Prime Video’s Off Campus adaptation.

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The ‘Briar U’ spin-off series expands the hockey romance universe.

After finishing the original series, readers can continue with Elle's Briar U spin-off novels, which introduce new couples while still featuring familiar characters from the earlier books.

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The Briar U reading order is The Chase, The Risk, The Play, and The Dare. Several characters from these books already appeared in the television adaptation, including Hunter Davenport, Dean Di Laurentis, and Allie Hayes.

According to Marie Claire, the television series may not strictly follow the publication order of the novels, even though the books themselves are typically recommended in sequence.

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The ‘Campus Diaries’ books continue the next generation stories.

Kennedy later expanded the universe again through the Campus Diaries series, which follows younger characters connected to the original Briar U couples.

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The current Campus Diaries reading order is The Graham Effect, The Dixon Rule, and The Charlie Method. The newest standalone novel, Love Song, also exists within the extended universe and features Wyatt Graham and Blake Logan, the children of characters introduced in the original Off Campus novels. For readers who want the complete experience, the entire extended universe is often recommended in publication order rather than by individual spin-off grouping.

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The full publication order includes every ‘Off Campus’ universe book.

The complete publication order for Elle Kennedy’s Briar U universe is The Deal (2015), The Mistake (2015), The Score (2016), The Goal (2016), The Chase (2018), The Risk (2019), The Play (2019), The Dare (2020), The Legacy (2021), The Graham Effect (2023), The Dixon Rule (2024), The Charlie Method (2025), and Love Song (2026).