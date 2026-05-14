The Tragic Fate Of Beau In ‘Off Campus’ — And How The Show Compares "The one time we’re hoping they don’t follow the book!!!" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 14 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

If you’ve read the Off-Campus book series written by Elle Kennedy, then you might already be privy to the fate of Beau Maxwell. But if you’re just now hearing about the series thanks to Prime Video releasing the first season of Off Campus on May 13, 2026, a show adaptation of the books, then you might have no clue at all what happens to the star quarterback.

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But since the show has diverged just a bit from the book series, fans of the novels might be wondering what happens to Beau in the series and vice versa. If you’re one for spoilers, keep scrolling.

What happens to Beau Maxwell in the 'Off-Campus' series?

In the Off-Campus book series, Beau Maxwell actually dies in book 3 of the five-book series, which follows this order: The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy. While it’s certainly tragic to see the star college quarterback at Briar U, who has both the looks and the talent, face the ending that he does, it does happen, in the books at least. Beau leaves behind his best friend Dean and other close friends, Garrett, Logan, and Tucker, after he’s killed in a car accident.

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Beau is in Wisconsin at the time, visiting his grandmother for her birthday, and while out driving with his dad on icy roads, his dad swerves to avoid hitting a deer. The car flips as a result, and Beau breaks his neck and dies, according to a Fandom page dedicated to Kennedy’s books. Killing off Beau was a hard pill for many readers to swallow, and so many wanted (and needed) to know why Kennedy decided to remove him from the books in the way that she did.

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In a Goodreads thread from 2016, a reader asked Kennedy if it was necessary to kill him off, as it marked such a sad point in the series. And here’s what she replied: “I'm sorry The Score made you sad. I cried when I wrote Beau's death, but it made sense for the emotional progression of the characters, and sometimes I go where the plot takes me.”

But it wasn’t only the readers who were impacted by Beau’s death. The characters in the story were also affected too, and it can be seen through their behavior in the subsequent books. So now that you know Beau dies in the Off-Campus books, you’re probably wondering if you should also brace for his death in the Amazon series. Here’s what we know about that.

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Does Beau die in the 'Off Campus' Amazon series?

It’s not yet clear if Beau, played by Khobe Clarke, is going to die in the Off Campus Amazon TV series. But the show does seem to follow a similar trajectory to the books, although Beau is more involved with the friend group earlier on in the series than he is in the novels. There have been rumors going around that his storyline could end in Season 2, which Amazon has already greenlit.

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