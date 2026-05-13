The Son's Death Is a Big Part of the Story in 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' Erik's death is one of the mysteries in 'Remarkably Bright Creatures.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 13 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

At face value, the idea of a movie or book about a talking octopus might not be high on everyone's radar. But Remarkably Bright Creatures, a Netflix movie based on a novel of the same name, is much more than that. The story follows Tova, a night janitor at an aquarium, and Marcellus, an aging octopus. Tova talks to Marcellus regularly, and Marcellus talks too, though it's only through his thoughts that viewers hear.

Article continues below advertisement

In that way, it's a bit of a fantasy, but everything else in the movie and book is rooted in reality. Like Tova's son Erik, who died years before the events of the story. However, because the nature of his death is a bit of a mystery in the plot, viewers of the Netflix film want to know how her son died in Remarkably Bright Creatures.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

How did the son die in 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'?

It is explained in the movie that Tova's son Erik died when he was 18 years old in a sailing accident. However, there are rumors in the small Washington town that he died by suicide. This is something that has followed Tova into her older years, especially since she and her son had an argument about a broken heirloom prior to him leaving the house and going sailing.

The way Erik died isn't explained outright, but it is made clear by the end of the movie that he died in a tragic accident. Tova at first believes that a mysterious girlfriend was the cause of her son's death so many years ago, due to emotional struggles with them, or that her fight was the reason Erik might have harmed himself.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to cry so hard your neck is soaked to the point your baby hairs get extra curly and you figure out the puzzles of your life that have been escaping you: watch Remarkably Bright Creatures on Netflix. I’m gonna hurt myself some more and start it over. #octopus #netflix — A L L E Y (@coolermood) May 12, 2026

But, it turns out, the sailing accident was just that. At the end of the movie, Tova learns that Erik tried to fix the broken figurine and that he clearly felt love for her rather than the hate she worried was there toward the end of his short life. Even though he died before the actual events of the story, Erik's death is still important for Tova moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Who voices Marcellus in 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'?

Marcellus is not a character in the traditional sense, but his mental commentary, and his efforts in bringing Tova together with her long lost grandson, are integral to the plot of both the novel and the Netflix movie. So, who actually voices Marcellus in Remarkably Bright Creatures? If you're a Spider-Man fan, you might recognize the voice from another octopus of sorts.

Source: Netflix