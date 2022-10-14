Netflix Fantasy Film 'The School for Good and Evil' Was First a Book Series

The friends quickly realize they are sent to the "wrong" schools: Sophie is declared a "Never" who attends the School for Evil, and Agatha is an "Ever" who is enrolled in the School for Good. Although the girls attempt to prove they are in the wrong place, they begin to resent one another. Will the girls learn to reconcile in the name of survival and fighting greater evil? Or is it true that "Evers" and "Nevers" cannot maintain a friendship?