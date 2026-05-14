'Off Campus' Season 2 Is Coming, But Fans Still Have Release Date Questions Hannah and Garrett started the obsession, but Logan and Grace may keep fans glued to Briar U. By Darrell Marrow Published May 14 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Fans of Off Campus can rest easy because the show is officially returning for Season 2. Prime Video renewed the hockey romance series before Season 1 even premiered, which strongly suggests Amazon MGM Studios sees real potential in the Briar U universe.

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Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling Off-Campus book series. The show follows the love lives of Briar University’s elite hockey players and the women connected to them as they navigate love, heartbreak, friendship, and all the messy feelings that come with growing up.

Source: Prime Video

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When will Season 2 of ‘Off Campus’ premiere?

Prime Video has not announced an official Season 2 release date yet. Season 1 premiered on May 13, with all eight episodes dropping at once on Prime Video. However, production listings show Season 2, which is filming under the working title Skylight, is scheduled to shoot in British Columbia from June 1 through Sept 18, according to Creative BC. Since Season 1 was filmed in Vancouver from June to October 2025 and premiered in May, a spring or summer 2027 release window seems likely.

Season 1 follows Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright, and Garrett Graham, played by Belmont Cameli. Hannah is a quiet music student and songwriter. Garrett is Briar’s all-star hockey captain. Their relationship starts with a deal — Hannah tutors Garrett, and Garrett pretends to date her so she can make her crush jealous.

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The season also digs into other Briar U characters. Mika Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano plays John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks plays John Tucker, Stephen Kalyn plays Dean Di Laurentis, Josh Heuston plays Justin, and Steve Howey plays Garrett’s father, Phil Graham.

Source: Prime Video / Instagram Antonio Cipriano and India Fowler.

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Prime Video has not confirmed the exact book Season 2 will adapt, but all signs point toward John Logan and Grace Ivers. India Fowler has joined Season 2 as Grace, while Antonio already plays Logan. In the books, Logan and Grace lead The Mistake, the second novel in Elle’s Off-Campus series.

Showrunner Louisa Levy played coy when TV Guide asked which book Season 2 would adapt. “I also can’t answer that question,” she said, adding that the team should be answering it soon. However, she did gush over India’s casting. “India fell out of the book. She's so special,” Louisa said. “I'm so in love with our entire cast and they set the bar so high that we knew we needed to match that or surpass it with Grace.”

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How successful was ‘Off Campus’ Season 1?

Prime Video has not released official viewership numbers for Off Campus, so nobody can honestly call it a ratings smash yet. However, the early Season 2 renewal speaks volumes. Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, said the show had the depth and momentum to continue, and the studio appears to be standing firmly behind it.

off campus season 2 we need you immediately pic.twitter.com/NECvwT85jT — bec 🐾 off campus spoilers (@prfctlysabrina) May 14, 2026

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“With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season,” Peter said in a statement to Hollywood North Buzz.