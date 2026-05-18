The Meaning Behind Garrett Graham’s Huge Back Tattoo in 'Off Campus' "I love when actors understand their character." By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 18 2026, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

The Prime Video TV series Off Campus, based on the book series written by Elle Kennedy, has fans asking tons of questions. Like whether the series will follow the same plotline as the books, specifically Beau Maxwell’s, and what that rather large back tattoo Garrett Graham (played by Belmont Cameli) is sporting in the show actually means.

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You know the one that reads “Nullum Gratuitum Prandium.” That tattoo, which stretches across the width of his upper back, is actually a Latin phrase. But we’re sure you want to know more than that, so keep reading to find out what it translates to.

What does Garrett Grahams tattoo mean in 'Off Campus'?

Source: Prime Video

Garrett Graham’s back tattoo, “Nullum Gratuitum Prandium,” is a Latin phrase that translates to “There Is No Free Lunch,” according to Woodward Kelly Fulton & Kaplan. So what the heck does that mean? Well, Belmont actually caught up with Teen Vogue and went into a bit of detail about his tattoo’s meaning.

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“What essentially it means is that everything in life is earned. Everything has a cost; nothing comes free,” explained Belmont. He also revealed that the Latin phrase was his high school wrestling team’s mantra. He added, “It’s a core tenet of who [Garrett] is that he refuses to let anything be handed to him. He wants to deserve all of the accolades and achievements that he has.”

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Belmont also told Teen Vogue that “having it across his back, I thought was a nice place for it because when he has the jersey on, it says Graham right there. But when he peels the jersey off, just on his own skin, you get to see that phrase really encapsulate who he is.” Not only did Belmont apparently choose where to place the tattoo, but it was also his idea to include the ink on his back.

Essentially, Belmont’s tattoo is a way to let the world, and those around him, know that whatever achievements he gets are ones he earned from his own talents, and that includes being the captain of Briar University’s hockey team. It wasn’t his famous dad who landed him the spot. It was him.

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Get to know Belmont Cameli.

Belmont is turning heads for more than just his huge back tattoo in Off Campus. That’s because he’s quickly becoming TV’s newest heartthrob. So what is there to know about him? Well, he was born in 1998 in Illinois, and while attending the University of Illinois studying business, he decided to drop out and pursue an entirely different career — acting. Yep, that means Belmont wasn’t seeking a degree in the arts.

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According to Style, Belmont realized he wanted to be an actor and filmmaker and eventually set his sights on Los Angeles. But before he could get there, he had to do a few modeling gigs to earn a living.