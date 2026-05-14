The Details of Hannah’s Past in 'Off Campus' Are Heartbreaking By Alisan Duran Published May 14 2026, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@PrimeVideoUK

Prime Video’s Off Campus quickly became a talking point among romance fans thanks to its mix of college drama, hockey rivalries, and emotional storylines. The series, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling books, follows the evolving relationship between music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and hockey captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

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While much of the show focuses on Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating romance, viewers also slowly learn more about Hannah’s difficult past. Throughout the season, the series drops subtle clues about the trauma that continues affecting her relationships and confidence years later.

Source: Prime Video

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Hannah’s ‘Off Campus’ backstory reveals what happened to her in high school.

Throughout the season, Hannah struggles with songwriting while preparing for Briar University’s upcoming pop showcase competition. She also makes it very clear she does not drink in public, which is tough if you are in a college town. Although she is a talented music student and composer, viewers eventually learn that a traumatic event from high school has affected both her creativity and personal life.

According to PEOPLE, Hannah reveals that she was raped in high school, something she initially kept hidden from nearly everyone around her. The series gradually shows how the trauma continues impacting her years later, especially when it comes to trust, intimacy, and relationships.

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Source: Prime Video

The show hints at Hannah’s past through several moments during the season. She avoids drinking at parties and admits that she has difficulty fully connecting with romantic partners. Hannah eventually opens up to Garrett about what happened while explaining some of the insecurities she has carried since high school, and that her attacker was also a hockey player who faced no consequences for his crime.

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Ella also discussed Hannah’s emotional journey in interviews promoting the series. Speaking to Who What Wear, the actress said, "For Hannah, there is such a journey that she goes on this season, and a lot of that has to do with her past and with her music and her connection to that... There are so many different aspects of the show that people might not be expecting, and [there are] so many themes that it covers and so many things that people can see themselves in."

Garrett’s relationship with his father also shapes the series ending

While Hannah works through her own trauma, Garrett faces major struggles involving his father, Phil Graham. Phil is a former NHL player whose reputation helped open doors for Garrett’s hockey career, though viewers quickly realize their relationship is deeply strained.

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Source: Prime Video

Flashbacks throughout the season reveal that Phil was physically abusive toward Garrett and his mother years earlier. Garrett initially hopes that his father has changed, especially after Phil becomes engaged to a woman named Cindy.

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However, during a Thanksgiving visit with Hannah, Garrett notices bruises on Cindy’s wrist and realizes his father’s abusive behavior has continued. The moment becomes a turning point for Garrett as he finally accepts that he needs to distance himself from his father despite the impact it could have on his hockey future.

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ESSA CENA 😭😭😭 garrett graham stay behind me pic.twitter.com/9eKodDAC8x — isa ⟡ oc spoilers ! (@drewbetheboss) May 13, 2026