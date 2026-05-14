Fans of Belmont Cameli Are Asking — Who Is the Actor's New Girlfriend? The pair attended the 'Off Campus' premiere together — looking very much in love — confirming that the rumors are true. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 14 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @belmontcameli

Despite not being an A-list celebrity, Belmont Cameli has amassed a large following of loyal fans. Known for his roles in the Saved by the Bell reboot and Along for the Ride, the actor is soaring in popularity.

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If he does achieve leading man status, Belmont will have to get used to the public wondering about his private life. That time may be sooner than one would think, as fans are already speculating about the actor's new girlfriend. Luckily, we've got the tea.

Source: Instagram / @belmontcameli

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Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend?

Rather than date a fellow celebrity, Belmont has decided to have a relationship that's more limelight adjacent than at the center of the spotlight. He is currently dating TV writer Raina Morris, who contributes to hits such as Emily in Paris and Neon.

Based on Belmont's history of leaving flirtatious comments on Raina's social media posts, it seems the pair have been together for roughly one year. While the relatively private couple hasn't shared how their romance started, Belmont has often spoken about how he likes to befriend people before pursuing a romantic relationship. It seems likely that the two met each other via working in the same industry, and things took off from there.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @quakerraina

While they've been present on each other's social media, Raina and Belmont didn't officially take their relationship public until April of this year. The pair attended the Off Campus premiere together — looking very much in love — confirming that the rumors are true.

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Belmont's dating history shows a change of heart.

Given Belmont's dating history, it's clear that the actor wanted a change of pace by dating someone who isn't always in front of the cameras. Before Raina, Belmont was linked to fellow actor Fallon Smythe.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @fallonsmythe

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Best known for Gotham Knights and Most Likely to Murder, Fallon is an up-and-coming star, much like Belmont himself. The pair were linked together in 2023, but kept things pretty private, so the reason for their breakup is unknown. On a purely speculative note, many actors say that dating fellow actors rarely works out — especially if they're both still early in their careers.

It's also worth noting that Belmont is widely thought to be dating his Off Campus co-star, Ella Bright. However, those rumors are inaccurate. Despite appearances, Ella and Belmont's chemistry is reserved strictly for when cameras are rolling.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @ellabright__

Ella shared with People, "We have so much fun together. He's the greatest. [We] met at the chemistry reads, we got each other's numbers, and we've just been friends ever since. I mean, when you spend that much time with someone on set — we'd have like 15, 16-hour days — you have to be just the best of friends."