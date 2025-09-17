Ned Fulmer and His Wife Ariel Fulmer Split up Following 'The Try Guys' Cheating Scandal Ned was involved in a cheating scandal in 2022 that resulted in his ousting from the group he co-founded. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 17 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nedfulmer

The co-founder and former member of The Try Guys Ned Fulmer has split from his wife, Ariel Fulmer. According to TMZ, the former YouTube star and his wife's breakup comes three years after his cheating scandal broke.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-couple reportedly shared the news after Ned was caught hanging out with an unidentified woman on Sept 7, 2025, at the music venue Zebulon in Los Angeles. Ned and the woman reportedly talked for "a really long time," and it appeared that he had gone to the club with the woman.

Source: Instagram / @nedfulmer

Article continues below advertisement

Ned Fulmer and Ariel Fulmer broke up years after his cheating led to his split from 'The Try Guys.'

According to People, a representative of Ned's confirmed the split with Ariel on Sept. 16, but said that he "cares deeply" for her. The former couple will reportedly discuss the end of their relationship on the premiere episode of his Rock Bottom podcast. Ned cheated on his wife with an employee of The Try Guys, which ultimately led to him being dismissed from the entertainment group. He claimed the couple tried counseling to build a new “foundation of trust."

“For a long time, I wanted nothing to do with social media or the internet,” he recalled. "I didn't think it was particularly beneficial to my mental health. I started to want to create and miss making things. I mean, I'm the type of person that’d be in a community theater show getting paid nothing. I just love it.” The former couple share two children: Finley and Wesley.

Article continues below advertisement

“It's made me a lot more interested in other people’s challenging times,” he continued. “When someone does something that they're really ashamed about or that is deeply traumatizing, life goes on. So what happens next? ... It's pretty well known that I was presenting myself as a wife guy who talked about his adorable relationship. It was something fans seemed to resonate with, and I leaned into consciously. It certainly was a part of my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ned added that he understood why his actions turned into a scandal. "Because it’s ironic, and it feels like a rug pull to people. That must have been really painful and devastating to the viewers," he said. "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he said in a statement during the scandal, per Page Six. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Article continues below advertisement

The former Try Guy seemingly still gets along with his ex, and they traveled to Greece over the summer with their two kids. Ned said that he plans to keep his personal life more private with his new project.