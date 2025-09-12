Explore Gabriella Brooks's Relationship History: From Matty Healy to Liam Hemsworth In September 2025, Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth announced their engagement. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In September 2025, news broke that Liam Hemsworth was officially engaged to Gabriella Brooks. The announcement via Gabriella’s Instagram surprised a lot of people, not because the couple wasn’t solid, but because Liam himself had once made it clear he wasn’t in a hurry to remarry after his split from Miley Cyrus. In July 2025, a source close to Liam told US Weekly he didn’t see marriage in a positive light and had no plans to remarry anytime soon.

While Liam’s love life has been widely covered, far less has been said about Gabriella’s past relationships. That’s where the curiosity kicks in. What does Gabriella Brooks’s relationship history actually look like? Compared to most in her industry, it’s strikingly short.

Gabriella Brooks's relationship history shows a short but very high-profile list.

Gabriella has been modeling since she was 14, after being scouted and signed to an agency, according to Elle. With more than a decade and a half in the fashion world, you might expect a string of public romances. In reality, only two significant partners have been linked to her: Matty Healy and Liam Hemsworth.

That may not sound like much, but both men are big names. By keeping her relationships low-profile, Gabriella has managed to stand apart from the tabloid-fueled reputations that often follow other models.

Matty Healy was Gabriella Brooks’s first public partner.

Before Liam entered the picture, Gabriella dated Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. Their relationship reportedly began around 2015 and lasted several years. The pair even made a red carpet appearance together in 2017, though they mostly kept things quiet.

According to People Magazine, they eventually broke up in 2019. Some suggested Matty’s hectic touring schedule played a role, but neither confirmed the details. What’s clear is that Gabriella walked away gracefully, keeping her personal life private even while dating someone with a dedicated fan base.

Liam Hemsworth became the partner she built a stable life with.

Not long after her breakup with Matty, Gabriella was spotted with Liam in Australia. From the start, the relationship seemed steady and grounded. By 2021, they were comfortable enough to attend public events together, including a charity dinner, but they never made their romance into a spectacle.

For years, sources said Liam wasn’t eager to marry again after his divorce from Miley, and that Gabriella respected that outlook. Over time, their bond grew stronger. The 2025 engagement announcement felt like a curveball to fans. Taking to her Instagram announcement, some fans even warned her to "be careful" after his marriage to Miley ended so poorly.

Her relationship history shows a pattern of privacy and stability.