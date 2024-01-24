Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Former Try Guy Ned Fulmer Has Stayed Under the Radar Long Enough! Fans Are Asking Where He Is ‘Try Guy’ Ned Fulmer was the center of a major cheating scandal in 2022. But what happened to him and where is he now? Does Ned have a new job? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 24 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Celebrities and influencers aren’t always who they appear to be, and former Try Guy Ned Fulmer is a perfect example of that. He was one of the OG Try Guys, part of the YouTube conglomerate that captured the hearts and funny bones of America through their risky videos. After departing from Buzzfeed, they formed their own 2nd Try LLC and shot to fame. But Ned Fulmer hit a snag.

Although he was with the Try Guys from the very beginning, Ned’s 2022 cheating scandal forced him out of the group. While people cheat on their spouses every day, it doesn’t always affect their work. But Ned’s entire life was upended when the news of him cheating with an employee went public. But what really happened, and what is he up to now?

What happened to Ned Fulmer? He was kicked out of the Try Guys.

In September 2022, the news broke of Ned’s long-term affair. He had been cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with one of the 2nd Try employees, Alexandra Herring. In fact, Alexandra had actually appeared in several of the Try Guys’ videos, so when the news broke, it was a shock to everyone. Alexandra was also engaged to someone else, so Ned wasn’t the only one who was in hot water at the time.

While an affair doesn’t always result in someone getting fired, the fact that it was a workplace affair and that Ned’s public persona is intricately woven into the demands of his job as a Try Guy both contributed to his exit. He was forced to leave the Try Guys, which they shared in a Sept. 27, 2022 statement:

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” they posted on Instagram. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” In addition, the remaining Try Guys—Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang—made a video to discuss the matter.

They said they had no idea about the affair and that they only found out after fans sent them messages spotting Ned and Alexandra together on Labor Day weekend. They worked with employment and corporate lawyers, HR, PR, and other departments to make sure they handled the scandal correctly.

Many outlets pointed out that Ned’s schtick was that he was a “wife guy,” and that he even sold merch like a “date night” cookbook and T-shirts making light of how often he talked about Ariel. So not only did his affair hurt his family and his wife, but it also made a major dent in his reputation. Because of this, both he and Ariel have remained mum on social media since his 2022 exit from the Try Guys.

Now in 2024, Ned Fulmer does not have a new job, nor is he back in the public eye.

Ned continues to fly under the radar in 2024, almost two years after the scandal broke. However, in 2023, his sister shared pictures of them and Ariel at the Taylor Swift concert. There have been many other sightings of Ned and Ariel, so it’s safe to say that he decided to take some time off work to focus on his marriage and get it back on track.

ned fulmer and ariel fulmer confirmed still together 😭 pic.twitter.com/cKs5q2av9P — mickey’s world✨🧃🌈💘🐛🧚🏼‍♀️ (@cuntderogatory) July 27, 2023

In addition, internet sleuths and fans of the Try Guys can surmise that Ned probably doesn’t even need a new job. He and Zach invested more into 2nd Try than Eugene and Keith, so he would’ve made quite a bit of money from a buyout. He also started Fulmer Media in 2018, which is a general stock corporation in California that still seems to be active.