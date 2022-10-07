Yung Gravy Followed Ariel Fulmer on Instagram — Is He Dating Anyone at the Moment?

In case you were wondering who Yung Gravy was and were too afraid to ask, we've got your back. The 26-year-old rapper, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, first garnered recognition for his song, "Mr. Clean," in 2017, which has since been certified platinum.

However, the 26-year-old has recently been in the headlines for his love of MILFs. You know. Hot moms.