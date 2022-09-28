What Is a Try Guys "Food Baby," Anyway? Ned Fulmer's Affair Drama Explained

But after Alexandria and her boss Ned were recently caught on video making out at a club, all hell broke loose.

Some fans were distraught: Alexandria had a fiancé, a career as a producer on a popular YouTube channel that raked in millions of views per video, and she was paid to eat food on camera — only to ruin it all to kiss Ned Fulmer?

Since the scandal broke, Ned has been let go from the Try Guys and has admitted to infidelity. His wife made a statement too.