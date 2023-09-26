Home > Viral News > Influencers 'Try Guys' Member Keith Habersberger and His Wife Becky Are Parents! Try Guys founding member Keith Habersberger and his wife, Becky, are officially parents! Read on to learn more about their family's new addition. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 26 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order because Try Guys founding member Keith Habersberger and his wife, Becky, are officially parents! The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 after six years of dating, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. On that note, read on to learn more about their growing family!

Let's meet Keith and Becky Habersberger's adorable kid!

In an unexpected turn of events, Keith and Becky recently took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced the arrival of their precious bundle of joy. The couple shared the same photo of them standing together with an infant nestled in Keith's arms. Check it out below, but beware of the cuteness overload.

"Baby baby," Keith simply captioned his post alongside a red heart emoji, while Becky penned, "Hey baby" (her caption also featured a red heart emoji) for her own Instagram post. The lovely couple's short and sweet captions couldn't be more obvious, but some fans are perplexed by the revelation.

"Sir, you can't just drop this and expect me not to scream??? Is this baby yours??? Whose baby is this??" a fan asked in the comment section of Keith's post. "I need context, you're stressing me out." A second user wrote, "Not me scrolling the comment section to make sure this is really their baby because I don't trust the internet anymore." We do this all the time, so we feel this on a personal level.

Someone else said, "They're not holding a random baby or trying to watch a baby for a week right?" "Wait, who's baby is this? Did you guys Kylie Jenner us?" another person commented on Becky's post. "Or is this just a fun picture with someone's baby? Lol."

As of now, neither Keith nor Becky have commented on the matter. Nevertheless, we think their social media activity is enough evidence to confirm that the baby in the photo is, in fact, their child.

For years, Becky urged fans not to speculate about pregnancy plans.

While many expressed their surprise, there were several fans who claimed they knew she was pregnant all along. For most of 2023, many took to Reddit to make speculative comments about Becky possibly being pregnant.

Some fans discussed Becky's wardrobe change, and others pointed out the suspicious camera angles to block out her stomach. Thankfully, the speculation can be put to rest — but fans should know that Becky isn't the biggest supporter of those who speculate about pregnancy plans.

Heyo! As I’ve mentioned on the podcast, Twitter and Instagram, I don’t appreciate when people speculate about pregnancy plans of people they don’t know. — Becky Habersberger (@becksmecks) January 14, 2021