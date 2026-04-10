Abbey and David’s Reported Split Has Fans Asking One Big Question Abbey and David are the second couple to split from Season 4. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 10 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@david_loveonthespectrum

For many Love on the Spectrum fans, it's the end of an era. After Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman were introduced in the first season of the Netflix show, they became mainstays, and viewers looked forward to following the progress of their love story each season. Now, they have reportedly split up, and fans want to know why Abbey and David broke up.

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Some viewers were already a little worried about the couple since their only appearance in Season 4 was in the finale episode. While some might have taken that to mean Abbey and David, who were together for five years, had moved on from the show, others might have thought that meant the couple was broken up and hadn't yet shared the news with the public.

Source: Netflix

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Why did Abbey and David break up?

Although David and Abbey have not shared individual or joint statements with the public about the reported breakup, according to The U.S. Sun, they made the mutual decision to split up. The outlet reported that a source close to the couple explained, "They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago; he still needed time."

The marriage issue does check out if the rumor is true about Abbey and David breaking up. In the Love on the Spectrum Season 4 finale, when they appear on-screen for Madison Marilla and Tyler White's engagement party, Abbey expresses hope that she and David are the next couple to get engaged because she "badly" wants to be a bride.

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David doesn't say no, but he also doesn't share plans for an engagement. "Yes, we can only be engaged whenever the time is right," he tells Abbey in the episode. "Besides, I love you to infinity and beyond."

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Over the years, and throughout the seasons of the show, viewers have watched the relationship grow from dates with each other to international trips with both David and Abbey's mothers. The pair often talked about their future, and they made public appearances together outside of Love on the Spectrum. Most fans expected the pair to last, but if the reports are true, the topic of marriage and moving forward with their future was the thing to do them in.

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Will Abbey or David be back on 'Love on the Spectrum'?

Now that they're reportedly no longer together, it seems possible that Abbey or David, or even both of them, could return to Love on the Spectrum in the future. The show focuses on helping individuals who are on the Autism spectrum meet potential partners and experience the highs and lows of dating. It worked out for them both once, even if things ended eventually.