‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star David Issacman’s Wealthy Background Explained

By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 2 2025, 12:01 a.m. ET

While many dating shows feature couples who break up shortly after (or even during) the season, Netflix's Love on the Spectrum highlights relationships built to last. Since the series premiered in 2022, some connections made on the show have gone the distance, including fan favorites Abbey Romeo and her boyfriend David Issaacman.

Abbey and David connected in Season 1, and he's been showering her with gifts and unique experiences ever since. Fans have watched him make his girlfriend's dreams come true with a trip to Africa and by gifting her a flamingo bracelet on their first date. Since David has flaunted his baller status, fans have wondered what he does to afford his and Abbey's lavish lifestyle. Here's a look at the Netflix star's riches.

David Issacman from 'Love on the Spectrum' comes from a wealthy family.

As previously mentioned, fans knew David had some coins when he surprised Abbey with a trip to Africa in Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum. In addition to him and Abbey going on the trip, he brought her mom and Abbey's two sisters, Aubrey and Ali, along for the trip. For context, Africa Travel Resource notes that a trip to visit an African safari alone costs between $2,000 and 50,000 a pop. Abbey's mom, Christine, was worried she couldn't afford the trip and was relieved when she discovered David planned the whole thing and bought tickets.

David's kind but expensive gesture didn't hurt his pockets too much. According to InTouch Weekly, the Los Angeles, Calif. native works in the HR department at Beverly Hills City Hall. Although it's unclear what his actual job entails, but ZipRecruiter notes that an HR professional in LA typically makes around $78,000 a year. And while that's an impressive price, the salary alone wouldn't afford an all-expense paid family trip to the Motherland.

David's play money could possibly come from the fact that his family has done quite well for themselves. He and his triplet sisters were raised by their family, Debbie and Alan Isaacman. His father, Alan, is a renowned lawyer famously depicted by Edward Norton in 1996’s The People vs. Larry Flynt. According to InTouch and other outlets, David's father has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Are Abbey and David still together?

Abbey and David have been living a life of luxury together since Love on the Spectrum Season 1. After over two years together, Abbey has expressed to Rolling Stone that she's ready to tie the knot "probably in late 2025." However, she also said on The Unplanned Podcast that she already has plans for their wedding, noting that cookies, Costco pizza, and Yum Yum Donuts will be on the menu when the time comes for their big day.

"I've always always wanted to be old enough to get married," Abbey said. "Marriage means I'm like a princess."

Although Abbey and David plan on getting married soon, she said on the podcast that their living arrangements are another story, as neither of them are ready to move out on their own. She currently lives with her parents while he lives with his sisters.

"It doesn't have to be in the traditional sense of what a neurotypical person would make it look like," Abbey's mom said. "You can have your place, he can still have his place. You can still do what you do until you're ready to move in together...so that they can make that commitment without having it to upheaval everything else." "I think in today's world, marriage can look like whatever you want it to look like, as long as your heart's in the right place," she added.