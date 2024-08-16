Abbey Romeo From 'Love on the Spectrum' Is Fine, Despite What You May Have Heard

It can be hard on the modern internet to know what is just rumor and what is actually true, which is part of the reason death hoaxes have become so popular. People will run with a wild rumor before confirming whether it's true, and that appears to be what happened in the case of Abbey Romeo, who is best known for the time she spent on Love on the Spectrum.

Rumors began swirling in August of 2024 that Abbey had died or was in the hospital. Naturally, many wanted to know what happened to Abbey. Here's what we know about these rumors and whether they're based in any reality.

Source: Netflix

What happened to Abbey from 'Love on the Spectrum?'

Rumors that Abbey was dead began to spread after someone on Twitter wrote "I just found out abby from love on the spectrum has died Wtf." The post had no link or citation, but it began to pick up steam quickly and eventually spread to TikTok as well. Eventually, the rumors became so widespread that Abbey and her mother felt the need to address them head-on. In a video posted to Abbey's TikTok, the two of them made it perfectly clear that Abbey had not died, and she was not sick.

In the video, Abbey says that everything is good and tells her mother that she's working on a brown hat. "There is no 'Abbey's sick,' there's no 'Abbey's in the hospital,'" her mother said, apologizing for the rumors that have been going around and worrying her fans. "Everything is fine, so just disregard any of those messages." Abbey is alive and well and doesn't seem to be sick in any way at the moment.

The Twitter user didn't mean to start a death hoax.

While death hoaxes are often started intentionally to drum up engagement, it appears like this one may have happened because of genuine confusion. The Twitter user who started the rumor got Abbey Romeo confused with another Abbey who is described in this TikTok video, and was indeed quite sick. This Abbey did die (and there is currently a GoFundMe campaign in place to raise funds for her family), but she had nothing to do with Love on the Spectrum. As tragic as that is, it has very little to do with Abbey Romeo.

Abbey is one of the breakout stars of 'Love on the Spectrum.'

Abbey appeared in both seasons of the show, and found her partner in David Isaacman, as the two traveled to Kenya together to go on a safari. According to an interview with Rolling Stone, her stardom on that show and on social media has convinced her that it's worth trying new things, which can be difficult for people on the spectrum.