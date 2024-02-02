Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love on the Spectrum 'Love on the Spectrum': Connor Tomlinson's Occasional British Accent Has a Very Sweet Backstory Connor Tomlinson sometimes slips into a British accent on 'Love on the Spectrum' which was confusing to viewers. There's actually a reason for it. By Alex West Feb. 2 2024, Published 6:57 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans can't get enough of Love on the Spectrum as it continues to excite Netflix viewers and give a new perspective to dating. Specifically, they're loving Connor Tomlinson and his "habit" of slipping into a British accent.

Connor is a newcomer on Season 2 which means fans are still getting to know him a bit. He's joined by Tanner Smith and Journey as new additions as fan favorites Abbey Romeo, Dani Bowman, James B. Jones, and Steve Spitz. What exactly is the deal with Connor's accent, though, and what more is there to learn?

Does Connor have a British accent?

When asked directly about his random accent, he admitted it's a habit. In a sneak peek video on his TikTok, he went into depth about where it came from. "It's a habit," he admitted. "It's actually a very funny story. You see, me and my brothers and sisters, we're actually half British on our father's side."

So, it seems like the accent isn't too far out of left field. In fact, he said that their family only moved over here in the 1990s, meaning it's a fairly recent transition generationally, too.

"Two Christmases ago, we went to England for Christmas vacation to see our family and had a great time doing that," Connor elaborated. "I picked up a few things along the way, but I've often used the accent and many times when I didn't intend to."

He went on to hype up the British, poking fun at America in the process. Connor said: "I mean, don't get me wrong. Men of America are quite charmers themselves, but nobody can charm, or date I say, shoot soccer goals as good as the British."

Fans were impressed with his answer which definitely added some context to this quirk. "The confidence that has grown in this man is unbelievable!" wrote one fan in the comments. Another called him a "king" and applauded him for his smoothness with the ladies.

"Connor your public speaking has improved so much! You are clearly getting way more comfortable in front of the camera! Well done!" wrote another fan.

Yet another fan made an interesting observation. They wrote: "My son is on the spectrum and also speaks occasionally with a British accent. Nobody in our family is British. I've seen other people on the spectrum do this as well."

In the video, Connor was accompanied by his potential love interest, Emily. "You can tell Emily and Connor have gotten so much more comfortable together! She's goof with him now. It's so cute," one fan noticed.

While the pair were certainly relaxed in this on-screen promotional interview, that doesn't really mean they are still together. In fact, the pair are not dating as of January 2024.

Connor's mom responded to a curious TikToker and cleared up confusion about their relationship status. She said: “Still friends but just friends— which is a total win in our book! Emily Rocks!”