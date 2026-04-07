Meet the Newcomer Dylan Aguilar From Netflix's 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 4 Dylan Aguilar’s time on the show had fans invested in his journey, even when things didn’t work out. By Trisha Faulkner Updated April 7 2026, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Netflix's Love on the Spectrum Season 4. Some people walk into dating shows with a plan. Others show up with a dream. Newcomer Dylan Aguilar brought a bit of both as an inspiring and sincere romantic.

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Netflix subscribers were pretty quick to start discussing Dylan after he joined the Season 4 cast of Love on the Spectrum. Dylan wasn’t just interested in going out on dates. He was hoping to find something real — his happily ever after. Keep reading as we take a closer look at who Dylan is and what fans think about him.

Source: Netflix

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Dylan Aguilar entered ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 4 with a clear idea of love.

At 22 years old, per The Tab, Dylan and Emma were the youngest cast members of Season 4. Dylan resides in Los Angeles with his mother. Per his Instagram activity, it is clear that family plays a very big role in his life. Whether it’s spending time together at home or going out for activities like bowling and karaoke, he seems to enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Dylan is also a huge movie buff. His love for movies, particularly Disney love stories, has shaped how he feels about relationships. Dylan admitted on the show that he aspires to have a relationship that feels like a fairytale, similar to Cinderella or Snow White.

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Dylan also opened up about being particularly fond of Fiona and Shrek from the movie Shrek. He even recalled his favorite scene from the movie when Fiona and Shrek were “walking through the forest together and find a frog and a snake, then they blow them up like a balloon and give them to each other. It is such a sweet moment, but playful at the same time.” While it was clear to those watching at home that Dylan was extremely romantic, he also wanted something playful and fun.

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That mindset carried into his time on the show. Dylan hoped to meet someone energetic, kind, and family-oriented — someone who could match his excitement and build something lasting.

Unfortunately, Dylan’s dates did not turn into relationships during his time on Season 4.

Dylan’s first date was with Caroline. Initially, they were interested in each other. The connection, however, didn’t go anywhere. Caroline ultimately decided they were better off as friends.

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Later, Dylan went on a date with Melissa and expressed interest in seeing her again. However, that connection also didn’t develop into anything long-term. By the end of the season, he hadn’t found a romantic match.

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Even so, Dylan’s willingness to put himself out there stood out. He approached each date with honesty, which made his journey feel genuine, even when things didn’t go as planned.

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Fans shared mixed reactions to Dylan’s experience on the show.

As his story unfolded, viewers began discussing his journey via Reddit. Some felt he could have benefited from more visible guidance during the dating process, especially compared to other participants who were shown receiving coaching. Others pointed out that not everything is shown on screen and that editing may not reflect the full experience. There were also fans who noted that dating can be difficult for anyone, especially when it’s new.