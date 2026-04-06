Fans Can't Help But Ask — What Does James From 'Love on the Spectrum' Do for Work? His Instagram bio describes him as a "Proud nerd who enjoys outdoor activities and indoor games equally." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 6 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jamesbjones87

James B. Jones stole our hearts from the very first season of Love on the Spectrum, and he stole his girlfriend Shelley Wolfe's heart in Season 3. James has appeared on every single season of Love on the Spectrum so far — much to fans' delight. However, before James and Sehlley became the show's power couple, James was dating and had a habit of asking one specific question.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality TV star would always ask others what they do for work. We can't really blame him — that information is close to the top of everyone's "need to know" list when dating. That said, fans still can't help but turn the question around to James. So, what does James do for work?

Source: Instagram / @jamesbjones87

Article continues below advertisement

What does James from 'Love on the Spectrum' do for work?

James works in IT, with his LinkedIn profile listing his current job as an Onsite Support Specialist with TCS. He's been with that company since 2020, but his roles before that were in the same general field. He holds a Master of Science and is CompTIA Certified. When he's not working, James volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church. For those who may be curious about Shelley's answer to James's favorite question, she's a Senior Performance Marketing Manager and an autism advocate.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jamesbjones87

Article continues below advertisement

Although content creation isn't one of James's official job titles, his social media has grown significantly since he appeared on Love on the Spectrum, and he often posts with lifestyle updates, opinions, and commentary. James currently boasts 867K followers on Instagram.

As for James's extracurriculars, his Instagram bio describes him as a "Proud nerd who enjoys outdoor activities and indoor games equally." Most of his feed consists of photos of himself with Shelley, usually at Renaissance Fairs. James also enjoys gaming, collecting action figures, and pop culture.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jamesbjones87

James is pleased with his life.

On the 20th anniversary of his high school graduation, James posted a video to Instagram sharing how proud he is of his accomplishments. He even revealed that he's still in touch with some of his former classmates! He also took the opportunity to reflect on how much he's "changed, grown, and developed as a person." James expressed curiosity as to where the classmates he hadn't kept in touch with are now, and invited his social media followers to share their own life updates in the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

James has also shared his pride in his growing circle of friends, his relationship with Shelley, and his appearances on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. At the time, James expressed a desire to purchase his own home, as he still lived with his parents at that point due to high housing prices. We're happy to report that as of January, James and Shelley have moved in together and are proud homeowners!

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @jamesbjones87