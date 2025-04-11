Is Madison and Tyler's Love Story from 'Love on the Spectrum' Still Going Strong? We have some great news, 'Love on the Spectrum' fans! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 11 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

With each new season, Love on the Spectrum continues to win over hearts and grow in popularity. Fans can't get enough of the beautiful love stories unfolding on screen, but the Emmy-winning series offers more than romance. It highlights the courage it takes to step outside your comfort zone in the search for genuine connection — and the self-discovery that often comes along the way.

Season 3 was brimming with pure love and connection, and it introduced a mix of new and familiar faces. One of the newcomers, Madison Marilla, found love with country boy Tyler White. Now, viewers are eager to know: Are Madison and Tyler still together? Here's everything you need to know!

Source: Netflix

Are Madison and Tyler from 'Love on the Spectrum' still together?

We have some great news, folks: Madison and Tyler from Love on the Spectrum are still together! On April 5, 2025, Madison posted a sweet video on Instagram and confirmed that she and her boyfriend are still happily together. "Want to give you all an update… Tyler and I are still together and still in love," she wrote in the caption of the adorable post. "We have been going on dates every weekend since the show stopped filming!!"

Madison noted that she and Tyler enjoy going to the movies and riding "big rollercoasters" together — such fun date ideas! They also celebrated their birthdays and several holidays, including Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day, together.

"Despite our opposite personalities, like him being more spontaneous and me being more of a planner we have learned to compromise," Madison continued. "Most importantly, I have met someone who shares my same values. I'm no longer lonely and am very happy to have found my cowboy sweetheart!!!"

Madison also shared with Today that, since filming wrapped, she moved to Plant City, Fla., to be closer to Tyler. She's even made new friends to hang out with in her free time, and we couldn't be happier for her!

Madison remembered feeling "butterflies" when she first met Tyler.

After Season 3 premiered, Madison sat down with Tudum and revealed that she was instantly charmed by Tyler from their very first date. "I got butterflies and felt sparks upon meeting him," she told the outlet. "When I noticed his cowboy hat and boots, I knew there would be a common interest in country music."

Madison also mentioned how her views on physical affection have shifted since meeting Tyler — although it might have been a bit awkward for her parents to witness firsthand! The couple marked their six-month anniversary in January, and by the sounds of it, their relationship has been full of romance and memorable moments together.

In fact, Madison let the outlet in on some of the special moments she and Tyler have enjoyed together. For her birthday, Tyler treated her to a day of shopping and a meal at the Cheesecake Factory, along with an American Girl doll! As for Tyler's birthday, they visited Busch Gardens! He also took her to her first rodeo and several of her favorite stores, including the Disney Store and American Girl Store.