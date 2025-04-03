Say Hello to the New Faces and Fan Favorites of 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 3! Season 3 of 'Love on the Spectrum' sees new and familiar faces looking for love! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 3 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you're like us and are a Love Is Blind or Perfect Match superfan, you know finding true love isn't exactly a walk in the park! Dating can be a bumpy ride of ups and downs and unexpected moments — but don't worry because Love on the Spectrum shows us all the aggravating highs and lows of romance in the most heartwarming way.

Season 3 of this award-winning reality dating series introduces viewers to a fresh and fabulous cast of hopeful romantics, alongside some familiar faces, each navigating their own journey to finding that special someone. Ready to meet the stars of the show? Check them out below!

Dani Bowman

Source: Netflix

Returning to the show is Dani Bowman, who's been keeping herself super busy since we last saw her in Season 2. She's been balancing running her animation studio DaniMotion, traveling to events across the country, staying active on social media, and managing her personal life — talk about a nonstop hustle!

Adán Correa

Source: Netflix

Also returning is Adán Correa, who's been staying busy since Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum wrapped. He's enrolled in graphic design school, embarked on a fitness journey, and even started building his brand and voice acting career! When it comes to love, Adán shared with Tudum that his connection with Dani taught him a lot about being true to himself in relationships: "It's important to be true to yourself even in the relationship [while] being respectful to your partner in the process," he said.

David Isaacman

Source: Netflix

One of everyone's favorite cast members, David Isaacman, is back and ready to share the story of his long-lasting relationship with Abbey. These two lovebirds have been together since the very first season, and it's obvious they're in it for the long haul!

James Jones

Source: Netflix

Boston native James Jones is also returning to Love on the Spectrum, and he told Tudum he's "very excited" for viewers to see how his dating life has evolved. "I have done many different things in my search to find a partner," he explained. "At this point in my life, I am fairly certain of what I am seeking in a romantic partner."

Pari Kim

Source: Netflix

We have a newcomer, folks! Pari Kim is 22 years old and, like James, hails from Boston. In the third season, Pari focuses on dating women (though she's dated men in the past). "I feel much more comfortable dating girls and women," the Disney princess enthusiast admitted, adding, "It's a better match for me."

Madison Marilla

Source: Netflix

Another fresh face this season is 27-year-old Madison Marilla! She told Tudum that she decided to join the show after being inspired by the success stories of others — especially Abbey and David. Their love story gave Madison hope, making her believe that "finding love for people with autism is possible." She also disclosed that she's looking for someone who shares similar interests and values, and who's "conversational and fun to be around."

Abbey Romeo

Source: Netflix

Back for another season is fan-favorite Abbey Romeo! She and David are going strong after nearly four years together, and their relationship has been filled with fun, excitement, and lots of romance. Yeah, we're definitely sensing wedding bells in their future!

Tanner Smith

Source: Netflix

Since the second season, Tanner Smith has been living his best life! He's been traveling, taking on public speaking gigs, and creating some content on social media. As for his love life, Tanner told Tudum there are "some very lovely ladies in my life!" OK, yes — we are so here for that!

Connor Tomlinson

Source: Netflix