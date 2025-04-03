Say Hello to the New Faces and Fan Favorites of 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 3!
Season 3 of 'Love on the Spectrum' sees new and familiar faces looking for love!
If you're like us and are a Love Is Blind or Perfect Match superfan, you know finding true love isn't exactly a walk in the park! Dating can be a bumpy ride of ups and downs and unexpected moments — but don't worry because Love on the Spectrum shows us all the aggravating highs and lows of romance in the most heartwarming way.
Season 3 of this award-winning reality dating series introduces viewers to a fresh and fabulous cast of hopeful romantics, alongside some familiar faces, each navigating their own journey to finding that special someone.
Ready to meet the stars of the show? Check them out below!
Dani Bowman
Returning to the show is Dani Bowman, who's been keeping herself super busy since we last saw her in Season 2. She's been balancing running her animation studio DaniMotion, traveling to events across the country, staying active on social media, and managing her personal life — talk about a nonstop hustle!
Adán Correa
Also returning is Adán Correa, who's been staying busy since Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum wrapped. He's enrolled in graphic design school, embarked on a fitness journey, and even started building his brand and voice acting career!
When it comes to love, Adán shared with Tudum that his connection with Dani taught him a lot about being true to himself in relationships: "It's important to be true to yourself even in the relationship [while] being respectful to your partner in the process," he said.
David Isaacman
One of everyone's favorite cast members, David Isaacman, is back and ready to share the story of his long-lasting relationship with Abbey. These two lovebirds have been together since the very first season, and it's obvious they're in it for the long haul!
James Jones
Boston native James Jones is also returning to Love on the Spectrum, and he told Tudum he's "very excited" for viewers to see how his dating life has evolved.
"I have done many different things in my search to find a partner," he explained. "At this point in my life, I am fairly certain of what I am seeking in a romantic partner."
Pari Kim
We have a newcomer, folks! Pari Kim is 22 years old and, like James, hails from Boston. In the third season, Pari focuses on dating women (though she's dated men in the past).
"I feel much more comfortable dating girls and women," the Disney princess enthusiast admitted, adding, "It's a better match for me."
Madison Marilla
Another fresh face this season is 27-year-old Madison Marilla! She told Tudum that she decided to join the show after being inspired by the success stories of others — especially Abbey and David.
Their love story gave Madison hope, making her believe that "finding love for people with autism is possible." She also disclosed that she's looking for someone who shares similar interests and values, and who's "conversational and fun to be around."
Abbey Romeo
Back for another season is fan-favorite Abbey Romeo! She and David are going strong after nearly four years together, and their relationship has been filled with fun, excitement, and lots of romance. Yeah, we're definitely sensing wedding bells in their future!
Tanner Smith
Since the second season, Tanner Smith has been living his best life! He's been traveling, taking on public speaking gigs, and creating some content on social media.
As for his love life, Tanner told Tudum there are "some very lovely ladies in my life!" OK, yes — we are so here for that!
Connor Tomlinson
Last but certainly not least, we've got Connor Tomlinson! The 25-year-old gentleman has been staying busy since Season 2 ended, working hard and making new friends while also traveling around the world.
As for his love life, Connor told Tudum he knows exactly what he's looking for. His ideal woman? "Open-minded, well-read, polite, honest, and kind."
Love on the Spectrum is now streaming on Netflix.