Are Fan Faves Connor and Georgie from 'Love on the Spectrum' Still Together? "I felt sparks. I immediately felt weak in the knees and uneasy, and I quickly tried to calm down." By Ivy Griffith Published April 8 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to the dark times in the world, Love on the Spectrum is one of the few bright spots shining through for many fans. The series, which follows a group of young autistic adults as they navigate life and romance, is both eye-opening and educational.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 2, fans met Connor Tomlinson and Georgie, and they were charmed by the couple's connection and mutual respect. So are they still together after the release of a new season in April of 2025? Here's what we know about their relationship status.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Conor and Georgie from 'Love on the Spectrum' still together? The world sure hopes so.

In an April 2025 interview with Netflix's Tudum, Connor reminisced on the moment he met Georgie: "I felt sparks. I immediately felt weak in the knees and uneasy, and I quickly tried to calm down. I really loved the way she did her hair for our first date. It reminded me of a Viking shield maiden’s braids.”

And luckily for fans, their love wasn't the kind of relationship that burns hot, fast, and quickly; they seem to be in it for the long haul. Connor told the outlet, “I am happy to report we are still seeing each other." Georgie confirmed on social media as well.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 6, 2025, she posted a picture of herself and Connor, captioning it, "SPOILER ALERT, though if you've found me, then you have probably already seen Love on the Spectrum Season 3. I am happy to finally be able to say that Connor and I are still together and having a great time. I can't wait to see him again soon."

Article continues below advertisement

Connor and Georgie captured more hearts than each other's.

They didn't just capture each other's hearts when they fell in love on the series, however. Fans have quickly fallen in love with the sweet couple, debating online about who better balances who. The consensus seems to be that they equally balance each other out, which is pretty perfect in a relationship.

On a TikTok video of their first kiss, one user wrote, "She grounded him perfectly." Another added, "This is better than any romance movie ever." Yet another fan opined, "She’s so gentle and calm, and matches him perfectly. This scene made me tear up!" One user wrote, "PROTECT THEM AT ALL COSTS!"

Article continues below advertisement