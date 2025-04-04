‘Love on the Spectrum’ Fans Already Want to Binge Season 4 — Here’s When To Expect It The Netflix show has followed several people on the autism spectrum navigate love and life since 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated April 4 2025, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Dating reality shows are a guilty pleasure for many, especially the ones residing on Netflix. Shows like Love Is Blind, Perfect Match, and Too Hot to Handle are known for being tantalizing and filled with drama by nature, making it not the best family-friendly choice for most. However, the streamer's other popular dating show, Love on the Spectrum, brings a wholesome appeal that most can enjoy. Love on the Spectrum follows individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Guided by relationship expert Jennifer Cook, the participants don’t just explore the highs and lows of romance—they also gain confidence and grow in their everyday lives. Season 3 of the series aired on April 2, 2025, in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The seven-episode season has already been the one on everyone's mind, leading many to wonder when another season was happening. So, when is Love on the Spectrum Season 4? Here's what to know.

'Love on the Spectrum' Season 4's release date explained.

Although it's only been a day since Love on the Spectrum Season 3 dropped (as of this writing), the heart wants what it wants. Unfortunately, fans must wait until Netflix gives an official date of when to expect the new season.

For some context, Netflix doesn't often reveal its cast for Love on the Spectrum until a few weeks before the new season airs. So, we likely won't receive an official release date or cast rollout until at least March 2026.

The 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 3 cast will most likely return for Season 4.

Many of the past Love on the Spectrum cast members have been with the show since Season 1. So, it wouldn't be a shock to many fans if they decide to return. Love on the Spectrum cast members Abbey Romeo, Dani Bowman, and James Jones have shared their lives on the show from the beginning, with Connor Tomlinson, David Isaacman and Adan Correa entering the show as recurring characters and later full-time cast members. The new season also included newbies Pari Kim and Madison Marilla, who could return to the show as well.

If everyone from Love on the Spectrum Season 3 returns for Season 4, fans will get to see more of the love connections from Season 3 carry over into the new season. One standout couple is Abbey and David are still happily together, but the others have also found good matches this time around. Newcomer Pari hit it off with Tina, and the two are very much in love. The same can be said for Madison, who is still with her cowboy sweetheart, Tyler.