Let's Catch up With Abbey and David From 'Love on the Spectrum' — They Need Their Own Show Season 3 of 'Love on the Spectrum' featured a very adorable and still very much together Abbey and David. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 10 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET

Finding love isn't easy and can be more difficult if you're neurodivergent like the cast of Love on the Spectrum. The reality television show, which feels more like a documentary, follows a group of individuals with autism spectrum disorder who want what everyone wants: to be seen and understood.

The series started in Australia and moved to the United States in May 2022. It was an immediate hit, and like all reality shows, there were immediate fan favorites. Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman bonded over their love of animals and Disney movies. In an interview with Rolling Stone in March 2024, Abbey said she used to feel like Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Since being on the show and meeting David, Abbey identifies more with Nala from The Lion King. Here's what she and David are up to now.

What are Abbey and David doing now? They are still together.

The hit Netlix show's third season dropped in April 2025 and featured a very adorable and still very much together Abbey and David. In March 2025, Abbey and her mother, Christine, went on The Unplanned Podcast, where they chatted about what it was like being part of Love on the Spectrum. Abbey revealed that when people come up to her on the street to ask for pictures, it makes her feel accepted for who she is. David makes her feel the same way.

The couple usually sees each other about twice a week, and when asked about favorite dates, Abbey of course mentioned seeing The Lion King on Broadway. She also brought up a trip to Kenya that she and David took in Season 2. During a conversation about sensory issues, Abbey said she doesn't want kids and would prefer to just have a ton of animals. Regarding feeling overwhelmed by noises, David always talks Abbey down from feeling disregulated when loud sounds, like a baby crying, bother her.

Abbey told Rolling Stone that her love for David has changed her tremendously. "He understands my autism, and I’ve memorized all the names of his stuffed animals," she said. Although children are not in their future, Abbey has not ruled out getting married. She described feeling nervous-cited about the idea, which is a mixture of nervous and excited, but has thought about the actual ceremony quite a bit. "I’ll probably serve sweets there, and all my favorite foods will be there, including lima beans."

Abbey wrote and performed a song for David in Season 3 of 'Love on the Spectrum.'

While on a date with David in Season 3, Abbey surprised him with an original song she wrote. She began by calling him the "lion to her lioness," as well as the milk to her chardonnay. For those who don't know, Abbey enjoys a good glass of wine, but David is more of a dairy guy. Per the song, David is the Prince Charming who skips bringing Abbey flowers in favor of gummy bears. That's the moment when David gasped and brought his hands to his chest. The rest of us cried.