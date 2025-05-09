'Love on the Spectrum' Star James B. Jones Hints at Taking Next Step with Girlfriend 'Love on the Spectrum' star James B. Jones recently shared an exciting update about his and Shelley's relationship! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 9 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @shelley.wolfee

Since its debut in May 2022, Love on the Spectrum has quickly become one of TV's most beloved reality dating shows. The Netflix series shines a light on individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the dating world, and it's as heartfelt as it is relatable!

One fan-favorite cast member is James B. Jones, who, at the end of Season 3, makes things official with his girlfriend! Now, nearly a year after cameras stopped rolling, the reality star is sharing an exciting update about his and Shelley's relationship. Here's everything you need to know!

'Love on the Spectrum' star James hinted that he's moving in with his girlfriend!

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, James took to Instagram and shared a video Shelley took of him grilling steak for dinner. The two looked like they were having an absolute blast together, with Shelley laughing and chatting with James in the background.

The comment section quickly flooded with sweet messages from supporters who have followed James' journey on the show. Many were thrilled to see him thriving in a loving relationship, but one comment, in particular, sparked a big reveal. A fan asked, "Have you thought about moving out of your parents house now you’ve found your significant other?" James then responded with some exciting news: "Shelley and I have been viewing houses, so we are planning to move into our own place, soon!"

Naturally, fans went wild. The idea of James and Shelley taking this big step together is a heartwarming milestone and a testament to how their romance has grown since Season 3 ended. After watching the adorable couple connect on screen, it's clear they continue to build something meaningful off-camera, too!

Supporters flooded the comments with heartfelt congratulations and well wishes. One person wrote, "That's exciting, best of luck to you both ❤️." A second person said, "Love that! It's next level once you live together. Thrilled for you both."

"Amazing future coming your way," a third Instagram user commented. "So happy for you both." Someone else added, "That is so fantastic, I was rooting for you from day one!"

James admitted that he thinks Shelley is "the one."

In mid-April 2025, James spoke with People and dished on his picture-perfect relationship with Shelley — and it's clear he's head over heels! Not only did the lover boy confirm that he and Shelley were still going strong, but he confessed that he thinks she's "the one."

"I have finally found who I think is the one. She's so wonderful, so amazing," James told the outlet. "I can't say enough just how great she is, and I'm absolutely certain that this time around it's true love, that I found the one. As the old saying goes, third time's the charm."