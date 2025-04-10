'Love on the Spectrum's Dani Calls Breakup with Adán "Betrayal" — Here's Why They Broke Up It seems like there may be more to this broken love story. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 10 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Of the couples featured in Season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, only a few remained together, and Adán Correa and Dani Bowman weren’t one of them. Just before the season concluded, Dani found herself a new man, but the breakup with Adán was quite difficult and required further explanation, as the details of the split seemed a bit convoluted.

Dani and Adán were together for for a year and a half before ending things, and while he seems content with his decision to move forward, Dani wants to ensure the record is set straight when it comes to how and why it happened. "It wasn’t just a breakup," she said, per Tudum, adding "I felt it was a betrayal." So, here’s her side of the story — and his.

Why did Dani and Adán from 'Love on the Spectrum' break up?

It seems Dani and Adán’s breakup stemmed from a key difference in their views on intimacy. Adán is firm on his belief of not being intimate before marriage, while it seems Dani was led to believe there would be some level of intimacy — at least kissing — between them.

According to Tudum, Adán broke up with Dani, "or at least, that’s how it felt," she said. She explained, "Because for a year and a half, he let me believe we were on the same page, that we were building something real together. And then, just like that, he pulled the rug out from under me."

Dani revealed that their last date was when the truth hit hardest. That’s when she claims she learned Adán wanted "to take a step backward — no kissing, no intimacy, nothing," despite her being clear about her own intentions and thinking they were on the same page. It turns out, they were both reading from entirely different books. Dani blames Adán for letting her "walk blindly into heartbreak, like a deer in the headlights, while he had already made up his mind."

On the other hand, Adán is confident he’ll find love again and is happy he stayed true to his values and beliefs. "My values have been shaped by my life and life experience," Adán said, highlighting just how important they are to him. While he’s received praise for sticking to his beliefs, some commenters on his Instagram posts have pointed out, "Yes, that’s good, but unfortunately, he did lead his gf into believing he would be sexual... he should have been upfront from the beginning."

Dani also blames Adán for damaging the long-standing friendships she had before meeting him.

Aside from leaving her blindsided, it seems there were other factors that contributed to the heartache Dani felt following her breakup with Adán. In an April 2025 TikTok post shared by Adán promoting Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, a commenter (essentially siding with Adán) called Dani out for allegedly saying things like Adán didn't love her, didn’t want to go on dates, and ultimately chose to leave the relationship over sex.

The commenter called this a bit "unfair," noting that Adán hadn’t exactly shared the intricate details of his side. Adán later responded, "I understand she feels heartbroken. And while it’s devastating and sad to hear, she’s spreading lies about me. I wish her nothing but the best."

