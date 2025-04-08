What Does Adán's Dad Do From 'Love on the Spectrum'? You Might Recognize Him Adán's dad may be someone you recognize, especially if you're from California. By Ivy Griffith Published April 8 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to Netflix's series Love on the Spectrum, not every romance is a happy ending. For Adán Correa and his former love, Dani, things just didn't work out.

But Adán isn't giving up on love for good. In the meantime, fans have pointed out that his dad is kind of a big deal. What does Adan's dad do? Here's what we know about his famous dad and what Adán is up to while he's waiting for the right one to come along.

What does Adán's dad do on 'Love on the Spectrum'?

If you live in California and the name "Correa" strikes a familiar bell, there's a good reason for that. Adán's dad, Lou Correa, serves as California's Representative for the Orange County area. He worked his way up the state and federal ladder, serving first in the State Assembly, State Senate, and now the U.S. Congress.

According to The Direct, Adán grew up watching his dad's commitment to community and public service. The two have a sweet relationship, and it's clear that Lou understands his son and encourages him to be both himself and be bold, a refreshing thing to see in a world where people are often discouraged from embracing what makes them unique.

On social media, the representative's profile shows his focus on some of the topics he considers the most important: immigration rights, community service and outreach, and protection for Californians.

Here's what we know about Adán.

So what kind of child did Adán's father raise? Well, for one, he has a 2019 Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from California State University, with a focus on digital and print media. Prior to that, he attended Santa Ana College to earn his Associate of Arts degree in Fine and Studio Arts, according to The Direct.

He works as a Public Safety Officer and dreams of someday becoming a graphic designer. His social media includes pictures of him attending conventions and exploring his interests, which no longer include Dani.

In an interview with Netflix's outlet Tudum, Adán shared his thoughts on his split with Dani and what it means to hold your boundaries despite growing up with adversity.

He said, “Many of us on the spectrum have had difficult lives. We have been ridiculed and made fun of, we don’t have many friends, and we have gotten picked on and beaten up. For me, believing in God has been my strength, and my religious beliefs are what help me make sense of the pain that I’ve experienced in my life. My values have been shaped by my life and life experience.”

