'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Condemn RFK Jr.'s Controversial Autism Comments The stars of 'Love on the Spectrum' expressed being "disgusted" by RFK Jr.'s comments about individuals with autism. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 24 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix / Mega

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, during his first press conference as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked widespread backlash after making several controversial remarks about people with autism. In his comments, RFK Jr. argued that children with autism are "suffering" and claimed they would never be able to work, experience romance, write a poem, play sports, or, in many cases, "use a toilet unassisted."

Article continues below advertisement

The derogatory statements were immediately condemned by the autism community, with a few fan-favorite cast members from Netflix's beloved reality show Love on the Spectrum voicing their disapproval. Here's what they had to say.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Several 'Love on the Spectrum' stars respond to RFK Jr.'s autism comments.

A few days after RFK Jr.'s comments, Love on the Spectrum star Dani Bowman sat down with NewsNation and expressed her frustration. She told the outlet she was "disgusted" with his statements.

"Autistic people have the same hopes, dreams, and yes, the same awkward dating moments as anyone else," Dani said. "To generalize and say none of us can work, date, or contribute to society, is completely false. I have a job. I do pay taxes. I've dated. I have a master's degree."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK has never seen love on the spectrum bc wtf is he even saying about Autism — adult goth 🥀🖤🇵🇸 (@obessivelyspeak) April 18, 2025

She continued, "Wanting to cure autism implies that our way of being is wrong and it isn't. We don't need to be fixed. We need to be supported. But the answer isn't erasing autism, it's building a more inclusive world for all of us."

Article continues below advertisement

Dani's co-star James B. Jones also addressed RFK Jr.'s claims in a TikTok video, calling them "extremely ignorant" and "downright offensive." "I am of sufficient age that I can remember a time when society did not have a very thorough understanding of autism or similar forms of neurodiversity," James said. "So, I am very displeased, very disheartened to hear someone make comments of that nature."

James even criticized RFK Jr.'s notion that autistic individuals are a burden or incapable of independence, stating, "I do not appreciate comments of that nature at all." He credited special education programs, revealing they were "immensely helpful" when he was young. He said they "helped me to grow and develop into the person I am today."

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview with People, he pushed back even harder. He called the remarks "flagrantly false," adding, "They clearly were made from a position of extreme ignorance. Autism manifests itself differently in every person. No two people who have it are exactly the same."

Article continues below advertisement

James went on to share aspects of his own life: He works a full-time job with benefits, drives a car, manages his own expenses, and is in a loving relationship. The reality star doesn't have to prove anything, but it's clear he wants to share his own experience to challenge harmful stereotypes.