'Love on the Spectrum' Star Dani Bowman Reveals Her New Boyfriend "Truly Sees" Her. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 11 2025

At the beginning of Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, returning couple Adán Correa and Dani Bowman were in love, celebrating their one-year anniversary with a romantic dinner and thoughtful gifts. However, their relationship soon hit a rough patch as differing values led them to question their future together.

Sadly, the pair decided to part ways, and the breakup was a tough one for Dani. But time has brought healing — and love! Here's everything you need to know about the Love on the Spectrum star's new boyfriend.

Dani Bowman from 'Love on the Spectrum' has a new boyfriend!

Since the third season of Love on the Spectrum wrapped filming, Dani has found love again! She's currently dating Henry, a 32-year-old "neurotypical" police officer. According to her Instagram, the lovebirds first met in October 2024, and their connection has only grown stronger since.

Following the Season 3 debut, Dani sat down with Tudum and chatted about her iconic love life. She described her and Henry's budding romance as a "perfectly timed plot twist in one of my own animated stories," explaining that Henry entered her life when she least expected it.

They first crossed paths at the Huntington Park Police Department in Huntington Park, Calif., where Dani's company, DaniMation, was receiving a donation to support autism awareness. Henry, a detective, was the one who presented the check. Though they felt an immediate spark, Dani was still navigating the emotional aftermath of her breakup with Adán and wasn't necessarily ready to jump into anything new just yet.

Despite the timing, the two stayed in touch over the following weeks. Eventually, Henry gathered the courage to ask Dani out — and it turned out to be something truly special. He was kind, and observant, and made our girl feel genuinely seen and appreciated. As their relationship blossomed, Dani was surprised by how deeply Henry supported her passions and dreams, even though they came from very different worlds.

"For the first time in my life, I'm with someone who truly sees me," Dani shared. "Not just as an animator, not just as an advocate; not just as someone on the spectrum, but as Dani. And that? That's the best feeling in the world."

Dani's last relationship ended on a sour note.

After a year and a half together, Dani and Adán went their separate ways. In an interview with Tudum, Dani opened up about the breakup, saying, "I didn't break up with Adán. He broke up with me. Or at least, that's how it felt."

She went on to explain the emotional toll it took, stating, "For a year and a half, he let me believe we were on the same page, that we were building something real together. And then, just like that, he pulled the rug out from under me." Dani mentioned that she had always been transparent about her hopes for the relationship and believed Adán shared those same intentions — but that turned out not to be the case.

"It wasn't just a breakup, I felt it was a betrayal," she said. "He never gave me a chance to prepare for it, never hinted that his feelings had changed. Instead, he let me walk blindly into heartbreak, like a deer in the headlights, while he had already made up his mind."