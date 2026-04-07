Shelley and James Have Shared Where They Stand Now After 'Love on the Spectrum' James and Shelley met outside of the show before Season 3. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 7 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shelley.wolfee

After Love on the Spectrum Season 3 premiered and viewers saw James find love with Shelley, they were hopeful the couple would make it. So when they both popped up together in the fourth season of the Netflix show, there was even more hope and some digital cheers for the pair on social media. Now, people want to know if Shelley and James are still together.

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They are a bit older than some of their Love on the Spectrum co-stars, and they appear to be at a place, at least during Season 4, where they are ready for a long future together. But just because they are house hunting and going on trips together on the show, it doesn't necessarily mean they lasted beyond filming. So, where do they stand today?

Source: Netflix

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Are Shelley and James from 'Love on the Spectrum' still together?

Judging by social media, Shelley and James are still together. Shelley even shared an Easter post on TikTok where she and James wish their fans and supporters a happy Easter and thank them for their support. Fans even wrote in the comments that they can see a positive and "calming" change in James now that he and Shelley are together.

After filming ended, James told Netflix's Tudum that he and Shelley bought a house together. "We have been living in our house for three months now," he said. "We've already done so much work on it, making it an extension of ourselves, so it feels like a home to us."

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@shelleywolfee Happy Easter everyone, and thank you, very much, for watching Season 4 of Love on the spectrum! We had a great time filming it, so we hope that you enjoyed watching it. #loveonthespectrum #jamesandshelley @jamesbjonesofficial ♬ 仮想世界 - yasuhiro soda

James also said that Shelley is his "soulmate" and that they "inspire each other." Even though they got their happily ever after of sorts, Shelley and James could still be in a future season of Love on the Spectrum. Longtime cast members Abbey and David continued to share their story even after they became a couple, so there's definitely a chance.

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Shelley said James dated other people while seeing her on 'Love on the Spectrum.'

Things might be solid for Shelley and James now, but when he met her online before Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, there were rumors that he kept her secret as he dated other women on the show. And, she later admitted, that was true. On Reddit, someone shared a screenshot of a comment Shelley left on TikTok where she said how heartbreaking it was for her to watch the show before she was introduced on it.

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At the time, Shelley commented that James didn't tell her he was dating other people on the show. Of course, it all worked out for them in the end. And in April 2025, James posted on Instagram that he found his "true love" in Shelley.