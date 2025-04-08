Connor Tomlinson from 'Love on the Spectrum' Has a Very Supportive Family Connor's mom, Lise, is deeply involved in his life and always there to support him in whatever way he needs. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2025, 8:08 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

You could say Connor Tomlinson, 24, from Love on the Spectrum is pretty close to his family. He even launched a YouTube channel with his mom, Lise Smith, where they share entertaining and insightful conversations during his morning rides to work. In fact, it was Lise who first suggested that Connor might be a great candidate for Love on the Spectrum.

Although he was initially hesitant, Connor revealed during an April 2025 appearance on the Unplugged podcast with Nicki Marie that, after considering his siblings, who all have significant others, he felt motivated to "give the dating world a go." His brother Jack then tweeted the show's director, and things took off from there. Now that Connor’s popularity is rising fast, it's only natural people want to know more about his family. Let's get to know them.

Where does Connor Tomlinson from 'Love on the Spectrum' family live?

Love on the Spectrum's Connor Tomlinson and his family live in Forsyth County, GA, which is located on the outskirts of Atlanta. His mom, Lise, once described their home as "podunk Georgia," but during a July 2024 appearance on the Forever Forward Pod, she joked that it’s not so "podunk" anymore, thanks to the fame Connor has gained from his appearance on Love on the Spectrum.

Connor Tomlinson's family is very supportive of him.

During his Forever Forward Pod appearance, Connor shared that his friends and family are "all very proud of me and want to support me however they can." His mom, Lise, has been a major source of that support, frequently appearing alongside him on podcasts and even allowing a camera crew to take over their home for filming. She's also a hardworking mom who sells granite countertops.

As the mother of three boys — Connor, Ben, and Jack — and one daughter, Anna, Lise has always been there for her kids. While some might consider her to "be a lot," Connor acknowledges that his mom does so much for him and is constantly encouraging him to reach the next level. And as a single mom, what better way to be than "a lot?"

For those who don't know, Lise divorced Connor's father, who is English, when her youngest, Jack, was still in diapers, as she revealed to Nicki. However, it appears Lise has since remarried and is now a stepmom to two older kids in their late twenties, Hunter and Summer.

Connor wants to live in a guest house next to his mom's home.